The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense wants to smash the run. It’s getting smashed instead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense holds its first meeting during a game week, the first message it receive is always the same: Smash the run.

It’s a tenet that’s been a part of the franchise’s firmament for the vast majority of the last half-century and counting.

Not so much of late. The group that has long been used to doing the smashing is now getting smashed with alarming regularity.

The latest evidence came in a 31-17 loss to Seattle on Sunday that dropped Pittsburgh to 1-1 and made a fast-fading memory the good vibes generated by a stirring win over the New York Jets in the opener.

While the Seahawks’ rushing total wasn’t gaudy — 117 yards on 29 attempts — Seattle was able to run when it had to, never more so than on Kenneth Walker III’s 19-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that sealed it.

The play wasn’t designed to score. Facing third-and-goal and nursing a seven-point lead, the Seahawks were just trying to run out the clock. A handful of expertly executed blocks later, Walker was dancing into the end zone while securing his first 100-yard performance since the 2024 opener.

“It’s the same issues that are rearing their head from last week,” outside linebacker T.J. Watt said.

Watt could have said “late last year,” and he’d still have been right. The team that spent the offseason vowing to get more physical after being mauled down the stretch in 2024 — most embarrassingly in a blowout loss to Baltimore in the playoffs — has been unable to assert itself through two weeks.

In the opener, Breece Hall and Justin Fields found plenty of green grass while piling up 182 yards on the ground for the Jets. Pittsburgh brushed it off, vowing to improve against the Seahawks. And while they did statistically, the threat of the run allowed Sam Darnold to use play action effectively while throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s not fun football right now,” Watt said.

Particularly for one of the most dynamic defensive players in the league.

Watt was held without a sack for a seventh straight game. The inability to stop the run and put teams in more passing situations isn’t helping. Neither is the massive attention Watt receives, no matter where his No. 90 lines up.

The attention is nothing new to the seven-time Pro Bowler. The lack of results and the “Groundhog Day”-ness of Pittsburgh’s current situation — the Steelers have allowed at least 100 yards rushing in seven of their last 11 games — is.

“We need to look in the mirror and we need to turn over every stone we possibly can because this can’t continue to happen,” Watt said.

Not if the Steelers want this season to end any differently than last season anyway.

What’s working

Maybe we should change this one to “what should be working.”

The Steelers haven’t yet asked Aaron Rodgers to stretch the field much, but the 41-year-old offered proof on a busted play that it’s still in his arsenal when he unleashed a pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the first half that traveled more than 40 yards before smacking off a diving Freiermuth’s fingers.

What needs help

The high draft-pick-laden offensive line isn’t exactly giving Rodgers time to look deep. He’s absorbed seven sacks in two weeks after being dropped three times by a Seattle defense that a week earlier got to San Francisco’s Brock Purdy only once. The most sacked player in NFL history (Rodgers has taken 578 during his 21-year career) needs to be kept out of harm’s way.

Stock up

Pittsburgh paid running back Jaylen Warren starter-like money a few days before the opener but didn’t exactly treat him as one against the Jets, when he split time with Kenny Gainwell. Warren received the bulk of the work on Sunday, and he responded with 134 yards of offense on 18 touches, including a 65-yard catch-and-run that was symbolic of the fury with which the former undrafted rookie free agent approaches his job.

Stock down

When the Steelers drafted running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round, his size (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and his pedigree suggested he would be a threat to challenge Warren for the starting spot sooner rather than later. Instead, Johnson may be in Tomlin’s doghouse indefinitely after gifting the Seahawks a touchdown when the rookie opted not to field a kickoff that bounded through his hands and into the end zone. Seattle’s George Holani fell on it for a stunning score.

Injuries

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk both exited with ankle injuries in the first half, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed the second game of his career with a hamstring injury. Rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon’s sprained knee can’t heal fast enough.

Key number

508 — Career touchdown passes for Rodgers, tying him with former teammate Brett Favre for fourth on the NFL’s all-time list. Next up is Peyton Manning at 539, which might be a bit of a long shot over the next 15 games if Rodgers can’t get better protection.

Next steps

Try to fix the run defense in time for a trip to New England (1-1), which had a productive day on the ground (122 yards rushing) in a win over Miami on Sunday.

