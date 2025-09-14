The Dolphins fall to 0-2, and bad might soon become worse for embattled coach and GM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the first time since 2020, the Miami Dolphins are 0-2. And bad might soon…

And bad might soon become worse.

The Dolphins arrived for work Sunday with a banner plane circling their stadium, paid for by a group of fans who were calling for the firings of embattled coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.

Tickets, especially for a Dolphins home opener, were being sold on the secondary market for the stunningly low price of around $30 before the game. The Dolphins were booed by fans after their first possession. They gave up a kickoff return touchdown to lose the lead late, then saw De’Von Achane step out of bounds on what nearly was a go-ahead score with about a minute left.

Add it all up, and it was another loss. Patriots 33, Dolphins 27 was the final, and a trip to Buffalo for a Thursday night game awaits Miami.

The crossroads of a season, even with almost all of the season remaining, might have arrived for the Dolphins.

The Patriots had lost four straight entering Sunday against the Dolphins and eight of the last nine matchups between the teams. And it seemed like Miami was about to extend that run over its AFC East rival after Malik Washington bounced off a tackle, spun free and returned a punt 74 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 7:39 left.

The lead lasted 12 seconds.

Antonio Gibson ran back the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to put the Patriots right back on top, 30-27. Andy Borregales — back in the stadium where he kicked for the Miami Hurricanes in college — added a 53-yard field goal to push New England’s lead to six, and that left the Dolphins with one final chance.

Tua Tagovailoa got sacked on fourth-and-12 from the Patriots 28 on the final Miami offensive snap, ending whatever hope remained.

