Texans trying to avoid an 0-3 start in Jacksonville, where they haven’t lost since 2017

Houston (0-2) at Jacksonville (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 2.

Against the spread: Texans 0-2, Jaguars 1-1.

Series record: Texans lead 31-15.

Last week: Texans lost to Buccaneers 20-19, Jaguars lost to Bengals 31-27.

Last meeting: Texans beat Jaguars 23-20 on Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville.

Texans offense: overall (28), rush (20T), pass (28), scoring (32).

Texans defense: overall (20), rush (22), pass (17), scoring (T7).

Jaguars offense: overall (4), rush (1), pass (14), scoring (7).

Jaguars defense: overall (10T), rush (7), pass (19), scoring (T14).

Turnover differential: Texans minus-1; Jaguars plus-3.

Texans player to watch

QB C.J. Stroud looks to be more effective after offensive struggles in the first two weeks under new coordinator Nick Caley. The Texans rank last in the NFL in scoring and have converted just four of 18 third downs. Stroud has one TD pass and a 34.8 quarterback rating. He has been sacked six times while operating under constant pressure behind Houston’s revamped offensive line, which features four new starters.

Jaguars player to watch

DE Josh Hines-Allen needs 2½ sacks to break the franchise record (55) set by Tony Brackens in 2003. Hines-Allen has 53 sacks over seven seasons, including 17½ in 2023. While he’s getting to opposing QBs – he ranks fifth in the NFL in pressures — he’s still looking for his first sack in 2025.

Key matchup

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Thomas has been a disappointment in two games, catching five passes for 60 yards on a team-high 19 targets. He will try to shake his slump against one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Stingley pretty much locked down Los Angeles’ Davante Adams (4 for 51) in Week 1 and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans (5 for 56) in Week 2.

Key injuries

Texans: WRs Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios are expected to make their season debuts after missing the first two games with hamstring injuries. … C Jake Andrews returned to practice after missing Monday’s game with an ankle injury and could play. … WR Justin Watson (leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Jaguars: CB Montaric Brown (ankle) is expected to make his season debut. LG Ezra Cleveland (ankle), CB Jarrian Jones (CB), RB Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder) and Thomas (wrist) are expected to play despite dealing with injuries.

Series notes

The series has been lopsided lately, with the Texans having won 12 of the past 14 as well as 23 of the past 29. Jacksonville’s most recent home win against Houston came in 2018. … The past three matchups have been decided by four points or fewer. … The most recent meeting was a memorable one. Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a late hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence that caused two scuffles and left Lawrence with a concussion. Lawrence landed on injured reserve days later, and Al-Shaair was suspended three games for repeated safety violations. The Jags insist payback isn’t on the agenda when Al-Shaair returns Sunday.

Stats and stuff

Houston is trying to avoid an 0-3 start. Only six teams in the Super Bowl era have made the playoffs after digging such an early season hole and just one since 2000. … Stroud is 3-1 in four starts against Jacksonville, accounting for eight TDs (7 passing, 1 rushing), no interceptions and a 110.1 rating. He’s been nearly as stout against the AFC South, with 19 TDs (18 pass, 1 rush) and two 2 INTs in 11 divisional starts. … RB Nick Chubb had 176 yards from scrimmage in his only career game against Jacksonville (2020). … WR Christian Kirk is expected to make his Texas debut against the team he spent the past three years with. The Jaguars traded Kirk to Houston in March for a seventh-round draft pick in 2026. … DEs Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson have a combined four sacks this season. … Jacksonville’s Lawrence has a 102.5 QB rating over his past four home starts against division opponents. … RB Travis Etienne ranks second in the league with 214 yards rushing. He has 596 yards from scrimmage in six games against Houston. … WR/DB Travis Hunter became the first player since at least 2012 with 20 or more snaps on both sides of the ball. Don’t be surprised if he gets 100 snaps this week after logging 85 in Week 2. … LB Foye Oluokun is the only player in the NFL this season with a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. … S Eric Murray, who got his fourth career INT last week, faces his former team. He spent the past five seasons with Houston.

Fantasy tip

Texans WR Nico Collins has three consecutive games against the Jaguars with at least seven catches and 100 yards.

