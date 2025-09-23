Texans cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson after disappointing 0-3 start

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans released starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday after only three games with the team.…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans released starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday after only three games with the team.

Houston acquired Gardner-Johnson from Philadelphia in the offseason in a trade for offensive lineman Kenyon Green in hopes that his ball-hawking ability would provide a boost to the Texans secondary.

Gardner-Johnson played 96% of the defensive snaps as Houston got off to an 0-3 start. He had 15 tackles but had no interceptions or passes defensed.

The Texans restructured Gardner-Johnson’s contract before the season to give him a $6.6 million signing bonus that he keeps despite getting cut.

Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions for the Eagles in both 2022 and 2024 as he helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl both seasons and win it all last season. He played only three games for Detroit in 2023 because of injuries.

Houston can bring back safety Jimmie Ward from the physically unable to perform list after this week’s game.

