Texans and Titans both winless entering Sunday’s AFC South showdown

Three games in, they’re in the same spot: both winless entering Sunday’s AFC South matchup.

Though the Texans were predicted to win the division for a third straight year and most thought the Titans were in for another tough season, they’re now each simply trying to get out of the losing column.

“Desperate as hell to get a win, I tell you that,” Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said.

As a leader on the team, Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud has put it on his shoulders to motivate his teammates and make sure they don’t get down as they try to turn things around.

“Stay together,” he said. “Stick together. Stay positive. Be urgent. Simple things like that. I think everybody kind of knows what’s up. But also, I have to make sure that I’m vocal about it as well.”

The Texans and Titans have both struggled offensively, managing just three offensive touchdowns each this season. The growing pains are understandable for the Titans, with rookie Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, finding his way. But the Texans have been searching for answers as to why their offense has taken a step back this season despite the hiring of new offensive coordinator Nick Caley and a retooled offensive line.

Stroud has thrown two touchdown passes with three interceptions while being sacked eight times. Coach DeMeco Ryans likes Stroud’s mindset and is confident his third-year quarterback will bounce back from his tough start.

“(He’s) got to play better,” Ryans said. “He understands that and that’s the first step to making strides and getting better is understanding and admitting, ‘Hey, I know I have to play better so the team can be better. Let’s go.’ So, I’m excited to see him press forward, go play better and excited to see everybody around him play better as well.”

The Titans are changing things up this week as they attempt to get Ward and the offense going and snap a nine-game losing streak that dates to last season. Coach Brian Callahan is handing over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Ward said. “He understands the offense just as a whole. He understands where my head is at, just what I see on the field.”

Fourth time’s the charm

This is the second straight season the Titans have opened by losing their first three games. Last year, they got into the win column in a big way going to Miami in prime time and beating the Dolphins 31-12. Then they lost their next three.

Another loss puts them closer to matching the franchise’s worst start to a season since 2009, when the Titans lost the first six under Jeff Fisher. That season is best remembered for Chris Johnson becoming the sixth NFL player to run for at least 2,000 yards.

Moving on

The Texans released starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday in a somewhat surprising move. Ryans wouldn’t provide details on why the decision was made.

“We just moved on,” he said. “For me, every decision I make is always in the best interest of our team. I felt it was the best decision for us to move forward.”

With Gardner-Johnson gone, veteran M.J. Stewart will get his first start since 2023 after playing sparingly in the first three games this season.

Protect the rookie

Nobody has been sacked more through three games than Ward, and he has only two touchdown passes with his first interception turned into a pick-6. Tennessee’s struggles protecting Ward haven’t been helped by injuries with right tackle JC Latham, who didn’t miss an offensive snap as a rookie, sidelined the last two games with a strained hip.

Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler, signed this offseason as a free agent, missed the Colts’ loss with a biceps injury.

Growing pains

Houston rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery struggled to deal with Jacksonville defensive end Josh Hines-Allen last week, allowing a sack and getting beat on a play during which Hines-Allen tipped a ball that was intercepted. The second-round pick also committed three penalties against the Jaguars.

Despite this, Ryans is encouraged by his progress.

“(Ersery) has done a really good job, and he’ll keep getting better,” Ryans said. “He plays with the right mindset. He shows up every day, works every day the right way. He’ll continue to get better because his mind is set on getting better. So, I’m proud of what he’s done so far in his first three weeks in the NFL.”

Get Ridley going

Veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the highest-paid player on Tennessee’s roster. His locker was moved beside Ward’s this offseason to speed up the relationship, chemistry and timing between the two.

Yet Ridley has been targeted 21 times and has only eight catches for 111 yards. He caught only one of seven passes thrown to him last week.

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker contributed to this report.

