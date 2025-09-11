Super Bowl rematch on deck as Eagles try to follow victory over Chiefs with another in Kansas City

Philadelphia (1-0) at Kansas City (0-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 1. Against the spread:…

Philadelphia (1-0) at Kansas City (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 1.

Against the spread: Eagles 0-1; Chiefs 0-1.

Series record: Tied 6-6.

Last meeting: Eagles beat Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Last week: Eagles beat Cowboys 24-20; Chiefs lost to Chargers 27-21.

Eagles offense: overall (18), rush (5), pass (26), scoring (T10)

Eagles defense: overall (16), rush (T21), pass (T14), scoring (T14)

Chiefs offense: overall (11), rush (18), pass (9), scoring (T13)

Chiefs defense: overall (T27), rush (14), pass (30), scoring (T25)

Eagles player to watch

DT Jalen Carter. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle missed almost the entire season opener against Dallas after spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Some believe Carter should have been suspended for this game, too. He had two of the 11 hits by Philadelphia on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs player to watch

LT Josh Simmons. The first-round pick played well in his debut against the Chargers, though he was penalized twice for false starts. The Chiefs drafted him in part because of the way Philadelphia dominated their offensive line in the Super Bowl, sacking Mahomes six times.

Key matchup

Eagles passing game vs. Chiefs pass defense. QB Jalen Hurts had just 152 yards passing and no TD throws last week against Dallas. He will be facing a Kansas City defense that allowed Chargers QB Justin Herbert to throw for 318 yards and three scores last week in Brazil.

Key injuries

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert (knee) and RB Will Shipley (oblique) missed practice time this week.

Chiefs: WRs Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) are expected to miss the game. Kansas City also is down WR Rashee Rice, who will be serving the second game of his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Series notes

The Eagles have won the past two games against Kansas City, including a 21-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20, 2023. Prior to the back-to-back wins, Philadelphia has lost four in a row to the Chiefs, including a 38-35 loss in the Super Bowl following the 2022 season.

Stats and stuff

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni served as an offensive quality control coach for Kansas City from 2009-11 and wide receivers coach in 2012. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Other coaches and administrators with him include current Chiefs GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan, assistant GM Mark Bradway, assistant head coach Dave Toub, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. … The Eagles have won seven straight games going back to Week 17 of last season. They are 17-1 over the past 18 games. … Philadelphia has won 15 straight games started and finished with Hurts under center. … The Eagles have won five of their past six road games going back to last season. … Hurts was 19 of 23 passing against the Cowboys. He also ran for a team-best 62 yards and two TDs last week. … The Chiefs have not started 0-2 since Reid’s second season in 2014, when they lost their opener to Tennessee and then to Peyton Manning and the Broncos. It also was the most recent time Kansas City missed the playoffs. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs three TDs to pass Priest Holmes (83) for the most in franchise history. … DT Chris Jones needs six sacks to pass Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third in Chiefs history.

Fantasy tip

WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was largely overlooked in most fantasy drafts given how many wide receivers Kansas City had at its disposal. Now, the Chiefs are poised to play without three of their top four this week, and that means Brown could have a second consecutive big game simply by default. He had 10 catches for 99 yards last week against the Chargers.

