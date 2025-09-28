Steelers RB Jaylen Warren inactive vs. Vikings in Dublin

DUBLIN (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards, was…

DUBLIN (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards, was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a knee problem.

Warren was added to the injury report on Friday. Through three games, he has rushed for 132 yards on 43 carries. He also has 11 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

The team had activated running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad on Saturday.

Also inactive Sunday for Pittsburgh: CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), LB Alex Highsmith (ankle), G Andrus Peat and DE Esezi Otomewo.

Tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) was active.

The Vikings inactives were QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle), QB Desmond Ridder, LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), G Donovan Jackson, T Walter Rouse and TE Ben Yurosek.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.