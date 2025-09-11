Steelers look to build off a promising Week 1 win when they host Seattle in their home opener

Seattle (0-1) at Pittsburgh (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BetMGM NFL odds: Steelers by 3. Against the spread: Seahawks…

Seattle (0-1) at Pittsburgh (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX.

BetMGM NFL odds: Steelers by 3.

Against the spread: Seahawks 0-1; Steelers 0-1

Series record: Steelers lead 11-10.

Last meeting: Steelers beat Seahawks 30-23 on Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle.

Last week: Seahawks lost to 49ers 17-13; Steelers beat Jets 34-32

Seahawks offense: overall (29), rush (20), pass (25), scoring (24).

Seahawks defense: overall (25), rush (21), pass (26), scoring (12).

Steelers offense: overall (21), rush (29), pass (11), scoring (3).

Steelers defense: overall (27), rush (29), pass (20), scoring (28).

Turnover differential: Seahawks even; Steelers plus-1.

Seahawks player to watch

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The third-year wideout was Sam Darnold’s top choice in the Seahawks’ home opener, and totaled his second-most receiving yards (124) in a game in the loss. No other Seattle player had more than 15 receiving yards. Expect Darnold to continue favoring Smith-Njigba over any other Seahawks receiver.

Steelers player to watch

LT Broderick Jones. The third-year pro’s full-time switch to left tackle after spending last season on the right side didn’t exactly get off to a promising start. Jones allowed three of the four sacks Pittsburgh gave up in the opener against the Jets. Jones could have his hands full once again facing a Seattle defensive front that includes veteran Leonard Williams, who is coming off an 11-sack season in 2024.

Key matchup

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face a Seahawks secondary that is a bit banged up, considering rookie safety Nick Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s game and is considered out on a week-to-week basis. Though he was intercepted twice by Seattle, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 74% of his passes, too. Rodgers will have his chances downfield against the Seahawks secondary.

Key injuries

Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is likely to miss the first game of his pro career. DT Johnathan Hankins (back), DT Rylie Mills (knee) and G Christian Haynes (pectoral) are also out. WR Jake Bobo (concussion), WR Dareke Young (hamstring), G Anthony Bradford (back) LB Uchenna Nwosu and LB Tyrice Knight (knee) are questionable.

Steelers: Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) will miss his second straight game. Safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Malik Harrison are also both out with injuries. Pittsburgh signed veteran safety Jabrill Peppers to compete for playing time with Chuck Clark in Elliott’s absence. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who sat out the opener with a hamstring injury, is likely to play. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) missed practice time this week.

Series notes

The Steelers have won five of the past seven meetings with the Seahawks, starting with their victory over Seattle in the Super Bowl following the 2005 season. Pittsburgh’s road win in the Emerald City on New Year’s Eve two years ago was the franchise’s first triumph in Seattle since 1983. Only nine of Pittsburgh’s 22 starters on that day 20 months ago are still on the roster.

Stats and stuff

The Seahawks are searching to avoid their first 2-0 start to a season since 2018. Seattle still reached the playoffs that season, as well as three of the past seven seasons…The Seahawks went 3-4 in games after a loss last season under coach Mike Macdonald. … Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 under Pete Carroll … The Seahawks went 4-1 against AFC foes in 2024 … Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s 150 passing yards during last Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers were his fewest in a start since 2022. … Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the Seahawks in receiving yards in 2024, is third in the NFL in that category. He had 124 receiving yards during last Sunday’s loss…. Punter Michael Dickson, who signed a four-year contract extension in June, averaged 51.8 yards per attempt last Sunday. …Entering Week 2, Safety Julian Love is tied for the league lead in solo tackles with eight. He also has the Seahawks’ only sack of the season. … Linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Josh Jobe each intercepted 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday. Jobe’s interception was the second of his NFL career. … Seahawks kicker Jason Myers converted both field-goal attempts on Sunday, including a 48-yarder. Myers is a 85.7% field goal kicker, ranking 16th in NFL history. … The Steelers are seeking their second straight 2-0 start and their eighth overall in head coach Mike Tomlin’s 19 seasons. They’ve reached the playoffs each of the previous seven times they’ve opened 2-0 under Tomlin. … Pittsburgh is 52-37-3 in home openers, including a 17-7 mark at Acrisure Stadium. One of those losses at Acrisure was a 28-26 setback in 2019 in which Ben Roethlisberger left in the first half with a season-ending right elbow injury. … The Steelers are 49-24-1 in games against NFC opponents under Tomlin. … Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to four different players in his Steelers debut, the first time four different Steelers have caught touchdown passes in the same game since 2018. … Rodgers’ 22 completions against the Jets set a franchise record for most completions in a game by a Pittsburgh quarterback in his first start with the club. … Rodgers needs two touchdown passes to move past Brett Favre (508) and into fourth place on the TD pass list. … Rodgers is also one 50-yard completion away from tying Drew Brees’ NFL record of 90. … Pittsburgh’s running game struggled against New York, managing just 53 yards on 20 carries. They’re now facing a Seahawks defense that gave up 119 yards on the ground to the 49ers in the opener. … The game matches Steelers WR DK Metcalf against his former team. Metcalf spent six seasons with Seattle before being sent to Pittsburgh in March. The two-time Pro Bowler ranks among the top 10 in Seahawks history in receptions (seventh), receiving yards (sixth) and receiving touchdowns (fourth). … Pittsburgh LB TJ Watt was held without a sack in the opener. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been held without a sack in six of Pittsburgh’s past seven games going back to last season. … Pittsburgh’s run defense will be tested by the Seahawks duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, though Walker was limited to just 20 yards on 10 carries against the 49ers. … Steelers kicker Chris Boswell’s game-winning 60-yard field goal against the Jets last week was the longest made kick in franchise history. Boswell has made 45 of 54 attempts (83%) from 50 yards or more in his career, the best in NFL history.

Fantasy tip

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III is coming off one of the most promising games of his young career after hauling in four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and drawing a late pass interference penalty that set up the winning points. With the Seahawks likely keying on Metcalf, Austin could receive plenty of opportunities.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.