Steelers hold on for 24-21 win over Vikings in NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Even though he’s relatively new to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers fully understands the Rooney family’s connections to the Emerald Isle.

They didn’t want to disappoint Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland’s first regular-season NFL game.

Kenneth Gainwell did his part by running for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 victory at Croke Park, and Rodgers connected with DK Metcalf on an 80-yard touchdown.

And the Steelers held on to improve to 3-1 going into their bye week.

“There were a lot of us that wanted to win a little bit more for the family, knowing how much affection they have for this area,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers’ victory gave quarterback Rodgers his first international win and capped a Rooney family homecoming in front of a decidedly pro-Steelers crowd of 74,512.

Rodgers was 18 for 22 for 200 yards and the touchdown to Metcalf, who had five catches for 126 yards.

“We made it a little bit more entertaining than maybe it should have been, but the Vikings had a lot to do with that,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Carson Wentz, making his second consecutive start for the injured J.J. McCarthy, was 30 for 46 for 350 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Vikings (2-2).

T.J. Watt’s interception of Wentz’s pass — tipped by Cam Heyward at the line of scrimmage — set up the Steelers on the Minnesota 35 in the third quarter, and Gainwell scored from 4 yards for a 21-6 lead. It was nearly identical to Gainwell’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

DeShon Elliott had the other interception and the Steelers sacked Wentz six times.

“I think this is the first game we really stopped the run to an extent, and then that led us to really teeing off on the pass rush,” defensive lineman Cam Heyward said. “There was always someone in his face, and he was uncomfortable.”

Rodgers found Metcalf on a crossing route and the wide receiver zoomed by safety Theo Jackson and into the end zone for a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Minnesota’s Isaiah Rodgers blocked Chris Boswell’s 30-yard field-goal attempt with 1:42 left in the half to keep the score 14-3. Last week, Rodgers scored two defensive touchdowns and forced three turnovers in a 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings’ subsequent drive stalled in the red zone and they settled for Will Reichard’s 28-yard field goal just before halftime. Reichard opened the scoring with a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter after Patrick Queen sacked Wentz on third down.

Trailing 24-6, Wentz threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

Wentz found Zavier Scott in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion made the score 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh then drove and went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3 from the Gainwell was stopped short, leaving the Vikings with the ball on their 1-yard line with just over four minutes remaining.

Wentz hit a wide-open Jordan Addison for an 81-yard reception before he was tackled at the 1, setting up Jalen Nailor’s 2-yard touchdown reception on fourth down.

The comeback came up short when Wentz threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-17 from the Vikings 32, and the Steelers ran out the clock.

Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 126 yards and Addison had four catches for 114 yards in his first game of the season after a three-game suspension.

The Vikings were 4 of 14 on third down.

“We just didn’t do enough things to overcome either our own execution or the injuries or whatever,” Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Rooney legacy

Tomlin addressed the team Saturday to remind them of the late Steelers chairman Daniel M. Rooney’s love of Ireland. He was the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

“I know he’s smiling at us today,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been thinking about him a lot on a personal level.”

Luck of the Irish?

Late in the first half, the 41-year-old Rodgers scrambled on third down from the Minnesota 31, then fumbled when he was tackled, but the ball bounced to Broderick Jones and the lineman took it 4 yards to the 15. The quarterback said this week that he has some Irish heritage. But the drive ended with no points because of the blocked field goal.

Injuries

Vikings: Center Ryan Kelly was ruled out with a concussion. … T Brian O’Neill was helped up after a Vikings field goal in the first quarter. He was later ruled out with a knee injury.

Steelers: WR Calvin Austin III was slow to get up after a play in the second half. Tomlin said the receiver was at a local hospital getting his shoulder checked. CB Jalen Ramsey was “in and out of game” with a hamstring injury, Tomlin said.

Up next

Vikings: They travel to London to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Steelers: Bye week. They host the Browns in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 12.

