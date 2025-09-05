Steelers captain Cam Heyward taking wait-and-see approach to playing as contract issue lingers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward’s 15th season in the NFL starts on Sunday, when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward’s 15th season in the NFL starts on Sunday, when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Jets.

Whether the four-time All-Pro defensive tackle is on the field when it happens remains uncertain.

Heyward said Friday he’s “preparing” to play against New York, but stopped short of making a firm commitment amid a contract impasse with the only team he’s played for.

The 36-year-old Heyward is looking for a raise after having a remarkable comeback season in 2024, which followed an injury-marred 2023. Heyward said in August that he took a pay cut to play last year, and he’s looking for the team to make good after he returned to form.

Heyward “held in” during a portion of training camp, removing himself from some — but not all — 11-on-11 work. His workload has increased since Pittsburgh began preparing for the regular season on Aug. 25. He was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday, not unusual for one of only two players in franchise history to be elected captain at least 11 times.

There have been talks between the Steelers and Heyward’s camp, though not enough for Heyward to firmly commit to suiting up against the Jets.

“I wish I could be more optimistic,” he told reporters. “But we’ll try to stay in the moment. I don’t have all the answers. More on me just waiting and see what can happen.”

Heyward, the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient in 2023, acknowledged the uncertainty of his situation.

“All I can tell you is I’ve had to have a lot of tough conversations with my family, and I am bracing for everything,” he said.

If Heyward doesn’t play, the Steelers will be missing two of their three projected starting defensive linemen while facing the Jets and former Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields, who signed with New York in the offseason and is one of the most effective runners at his position in the league. Pittsburgh rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon is out with a knee injury.

Keeanu Benton would be the lone returning starter against New York if Heyward sits. The other spots would likely be filled by some combination of rookie Yahya Black, Isaiahh Loudermilk and newcomer Daniel Ekuale, with Logan Lee and Esezi Otomewo potentially joining that group if necessary.

