Steelers’ Cam Heyward on the field and ready to play vs. Jets reportedly with a reworked contract

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Heyward is ready to go — and reportedly with a new contract — with…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Heyward is ready to go — and reportedly with a new contract — with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The four-time All-Pro defensive tackle was on the field warming up with his teammates 90 minutes before the season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

That came after Heyward agreed to a reworked contract that will add $3 million in incentives this year and allows him to earn up to $18 million total, according to multiple reports.

As he walked off the field and back into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium to the team’s locker room, several Steelers fans gathered in that section cheered him and waved their yellow “Terrible Towels.”

Whether the 36-year-old Heyward would play in the opener of his 15th NFL season was uncertain because of his contract situation, although he said Friday he’s “preparing” to do so against New York. Still, he declined to make a firm commitment amid his contract impasse.

Heyward “held in” during a portion of training camp and removed himself from some 11-on-11 sessions. His workload has increased since Pittsburgh began preparing for the regular season on Aug. 25.

He was listed as a full participant in practice Friday after sitting out Thursday, not unusual for one of only two players in franchise history to be elected captain at least 11 times.

___

AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.