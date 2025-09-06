Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 7 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS1 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 7

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, Playoffs – Round of 16, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Kentucky

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama at Duke

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Florida at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Texas

2 p.m.

BTN — California at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Louisville

4 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Southern Cal

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, 104.2 miles, A Veiga/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The 2025 Aramco Houston Championship, Final Round, Golfcrest Country Club, Pearland, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

7 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Walker Cup: USA Team vs. GB&I Team – Final Day, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, Las Vegas at New England, Arizona at New Orleans, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Cleveland, N.Y. Giants at Washington, Carolina at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, San Francisco at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, Houston at L.A. Rams

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo

RODEO

4:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Anaheim, Calif.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. South Africa, Group A, Northampton, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Georgia vs. Bulgaria, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Netherlands, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: North Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Skopje, North Macedonia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Cologne, Germany

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Poland vs. Finland, Group G, Chorzow, Poland

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One: Westchester at Spokane

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A Cup: Como vs. Genoa, Second Round, Seregno, Italy

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at San Diego

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Bangkok

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Washington

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

