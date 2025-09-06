Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 7

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 7
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, Playoffs – Round of 16, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Kentucky
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama at Duke
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Florida at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Texas
2 p.m.
BTN — California at Nebraska
3 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Louisville
4 p.m.
BTN — Creighton at Southern Cal
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, 104.2 miles, A Veiga/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The 2025 Aramco Houston Championship, Final Round, Golfcrest Country Club, Pearland, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Walker Cup: USA Team vs. GB&I Team – Final Day, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, Las Vegas at New England, Arizona at New Orleans, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Cleveland, N.Y. Giants at Washington, Carolina at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, San Francisco at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, Houston at L.A. Rams
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo
RODEO
4:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Anaheim, Calif.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. South Africa, Group A, Northampton, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Georgia vs. Bulgaria, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia
11:50 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Netherlands, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: North Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein, Group J, Skopje, North Macedonia
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Cologne, Germany
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Poland vs. Finland, Group G, Chorzow, Poland
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: Westchester at Spokane
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A Cup: Como vs. Genoa, Second Round, Seregno, Italy
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at San Diego
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Bangkok
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Washington
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas
