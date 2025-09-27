Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 28

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 28
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — UCLA at Penn St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Kansas
SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — California at Virginia
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
3 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at SMU
GOLF
Noon
NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day – Singles Matches, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Dublin
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, New Orleans at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit, Carolina at New England, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at L.A. Rams OR Jacksonville at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Chicago at Chicago at Las Vegas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vancouver at Edmonton
RODEO
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Livingston
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
6 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Lexington New Mexico
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Argentina, Group D, Valparaiso, Chile
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Mexico, Group C, Nunoa, Chile
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Pasay City, Philippines
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Indiana, Semifinal – Game 4
8 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Minnesota at Phoenix, Semifinal – Game 4
