Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 28 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 28

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — UCLA at Penn St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at SMU

GOLF

Noon

NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day – Singles Matches, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Dublin

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, New Orleans at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit, Carolina at New England, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at L.A. Rams OR Jacksonville at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Chicago at Chicago at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vancouver at Edmonton

RODEO

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Livingston

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

6 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Lexington New Mexico

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Argentina, Group D, Valparaiso, Chile

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Mexico, Group C, Nunoa, Chile

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Pasay City, Philippines

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Indiana, Semifinal – Game 4

8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Minnesota at Phoenix, Semifinal – Game 4

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.