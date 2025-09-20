Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 21
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Mobil 1 301, Playoffs – Round of 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Women’s FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Darwin, Australia (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
5 p.m.
BTN — California at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Marquette
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Final Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Minnesota, Pittsburgh at New England, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cleveland, L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, Las Vegas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at L.A. Chargers OR New Orleans at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Chicago OR Arizona at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at N.Y. Giants
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Winnipeg
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Elmont, N.Y. (Taped)
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 10 – Day 2, Geneva
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth
5 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Birmingham at Indy
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: NJ/NY at Bay FC
TENNIS
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 3 Day Session
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo (Taped)
Noon
NBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: Indiana at Las Vegas, Semifinal – Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Phoenix at Minnesota, Semifinal – Game 1
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.