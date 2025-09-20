Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 21 AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 21

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Mobil 1 301, Playoffs – Round of 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Women’s FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Darwin, Australia (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

5 p.m.

BTN — California at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Marquette

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Final Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Minnesota, Pittsburgh at New England, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cleveland, L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, Las Vegas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at L.A. Chargers OR New Orleans at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Chicago OR Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at N.Y. Giants

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Winnipeg

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Elmont, N.Y. (Taped)

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 10 – Day 2, Geneva

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Birmingham at Indy

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: NJ/NY at Bay FC

TENNIS

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 3 Day Session

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo (Taped)

Noon

NBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: Indiana at Las Vegas, Semifinal – Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Phoenix at Minnesota, Semifinal – Game 1

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.