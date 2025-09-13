Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 14 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS1 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 14

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs – Round 2, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The 40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Shanghai (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Shanghai (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — California at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Texas

CYCLING

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana 2025, Final Stage, 69.3 miles, Valdeolmos-Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: New York vs. Denver, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, L.A. Rams at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Chicago at Detroit, San Francisco at New Orleans, Seattle at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis OR Carolina at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Minnesota

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: Scotland vs. England, Quarterfinal, Bristol, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Portsmouth at Southampton

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Atalanta

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

3 p.m.

ESPN — LaLiga: Valencia at Barcelona

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Kholood at Al Nassr (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A Cup Group Stage: Inter vs. Como Women, Group B, Sesto San Giovanni, Italy

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 ESP v. DEN Rubber 3, 4 & 5

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao-Paulo-WTA Singles Final (Taped)

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final

1 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul -WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 a.m.

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

7 p.m.

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

USA — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 3, Tokyo

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Golden State at Minnesota, First Round – Game 1

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: Indiana at Atlanta, First Round – Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: New York at Phoenix, First Round – Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Seattle at Las Vegas, First Round – Game 1

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.