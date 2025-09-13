Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 14
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs – Round 2, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The 40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Shanghai (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Shanghai (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — California at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Texas
CYCLING
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana 2025, Final Stage, 69.3 miles, Valdeolmos-Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: New York vs. Denver, Championship, Harrison, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, L.A. Rams at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Chicago at Detroit, San Francisco at New Orleans, Seattle at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis OR Carolina at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at Minnesota
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: Scotland vs. England, Quarterfinal, Bristol, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Portsmouth at Southampton
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Atalanta
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
3 p.m.
ESPN — LaLiga: Valencia at Barcelona
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Kholood at Al Nassr (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A Cup Group Stage: Inter vs. Como Women, Group B, Sesto San Giovanni, Italy
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 ESP v. DEN Rubber 3, 4 & 5
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Sao-Paulo-WTA Singles Final (Taped)
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final
1 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul -WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 a.m.
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
7 p.m.
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
USA — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 3, Tokyo
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Golden State at Minnesota, First Round – Game 1
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: Indiana at Atlanta, First Round – Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: New York at Phoenix, First Round – Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Seattle at Las Vegas, First Round – Game 1
