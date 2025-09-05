Sports on TV for Sept. 6 – 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Saturday, Sept. 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Gold Coast at Fremantle

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Catalonia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

NBC — SuperMotocross World Championship: Playoffs – Round 1, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — San Jose St. at Texas

ACCN — Texas A&M Commerce at Florida St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: FIU at Penn St. OR Northwestern St. Minnesota

CBSSN — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

CW — Baylor at SMU

ESPN — Illinois at Duke

ESPN2 — Virginia at NC State

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

FS1 — Kennesaw St. at Indiana

TNT — Kent St. at Texas Tech

TRUTV — Kent St. at Texas Tech

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Utah St. at Texas A&M

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Kentucky

ACCN — Troy at Clemson

BTN — Grambling St. at Ohio St.

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oregon

CBSSN — UAB at Navy

CW — Fresno St. at Oregon St.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri

FOX — Delaware at Colorado

PEACOCK — Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Ohio

FS1 — MTSU at Wisconsin

4:15 p.m.

SECN — South Florida at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN — Army at Kansas St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Oklahoma

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Nebraska OR S. Illinois at Purdue

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Southern Cal

NBC — Boston College at Michigan St.

PEACOCK — Boston College at Michigan St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UCLA at UNLV

10:15 p.m.

CW — San Diego St. at Washington St.

ESPN — Stanford at BYU

11 p.m.

BTN — UC Davis at Washington

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14, 84.4 miles, Aviles to La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

7 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Walker Cup: USA Team vs. GB&I Team – Day 1, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami (4:10 p.m.) OR Washington at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis, Houston at Texas OR Minnesota at Kansas City

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Athletics at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Boston at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canterbury-Bankstown

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Scotland, Group A, Exeter, England

1 p.m.

CBS — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Samoa, Group A, York, England (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. Serbia, Group K, Riga, Latvia

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League One: AFL Wimbledon at Bolton Wanderers

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: England vs. Andorra, Group K, Birmingham, England

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Ireland vs. Hungary, Group F, Dublin

5 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Bay FC

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: Japan vs. Turkey, Semifinal, Bangkok

Sunday, Sept. 7

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, Playoffs – Round of 16, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Kentucky

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama at Duke

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Florida at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Texas

2 p.m.

BTN — California at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Louisville

4 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Southern Cal

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, 104.2 miles, A Veiga/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

7 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Walker Cup: USA Team vs. GB&I Team – Final Day, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, Las Vegas at New England, Arizona at New Orleans, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Cleveland, N.Y. Giants at Washington, Carolina at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, San Francisco at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, Houston at L.A. Rams

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo

RODEO

4:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Anaheim, Calif.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. South Africa, Group A, Northampton, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Georgia vs. Bulgaria, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Netherlands, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Cologne, Germany

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One: Westchester at Spokane

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A Cup: Como vs. Genoa, Second Round, Seregno, Italy

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at San Diego

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Bangkok

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Washington

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

