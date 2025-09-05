Sports on TV for Sept. 6 – 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Sept. 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Gold Coast at Fremantle
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Catalonia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Barcelona, Spain
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
3 p.m.
NBC — SuperMotocross World Championship: Playoffs – Round 1, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — San Jose St. at Texas
ACCN — Texas A&M Commerce at Florida St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: FIU at Penn St. OR Northwestern St. Minnesota
CBSSN — Liberty at Jacksonville St.
CW — Baylor at SMU
ESPN — Illinois at Duke
ESPN2 — Virginia at NC State
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh
FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
FS1 — Kennesaw St. at Indiana
TNT — Kent St. at Texas Tech
TRUTV — Kent St. at Texas Tech
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Utah St. at Texas A&M
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Kentucky
ACCN — Troy at Clemson
BTN — Grambling St. at Ohio St.
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oregon
CBSSN — UAB at Navy
CW — Fresno St. at Oregon St.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri
FOX — Delaware at Colorado
PEACOCK — Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Ohio
FS1 — MTSU at Wisconsin
4:15 p.m.
SECN — South Florida at Florida
7 p.m.
ESPN — Army at Kansas St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Oklahoma
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Nebraska OR S. Illinois at Purdue
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Southern Cal
NBC — Boston College at Michigan St.
PEACOCK — Boston College at Michigan St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UCLA at UNLV
10:15 p.m.
CW — San Diego St. at Washington St.
ESPN — Stanford at BYU
11 p.m.
BTN — UC Davis at Washington
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14, 84.4 miles, Aviles to La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Walker Cup: USA Team vs. GB&I Team – Day 1, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami (4:10 p.m.) OR Washington at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis, Houston at Texas OR Minnesota at Kansas City
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Athletics at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Boston at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canterbury-Bankstown
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Scotland, Group A, Exeter, England
1 p.m.
CBS — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Samoa, Group A, York, England (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. Serbia, Group K, Riga, Latvia
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One: AFL Wimbledon at Bolton Wanderers
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: England vs. Andorra, Group K, Birmingham, England
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Ireland vs. Hungary, Group F, Dublin
5 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Harrison, N.J.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Bay FC
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: Japan vs. Turkey, Semifinal, Bangkok
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 7
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, Playoffs – Round of 16, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Kentucky
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama at Duke
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Florida at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Texas
2 p.m.
BTN — California at Nebraska
3 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Louisville
4 p.m.
BTN — Creighton at Southern Cal
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, 104.2 miles, A Veiga/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Walker Cup: USA Team vs. GB&I Team – Final Day, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis, Las Vegas at New England, Arizona at New Orleans, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Cleveland, N.Y. Giants at Washington, Carolina at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, San Francisco at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, Houston at L.A. Rams
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo
RODEO
4:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Anaheim, Calif.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. South Africa, Group A, Northampton, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Georgia vs. Bulgaria, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia
11:50 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Netherlands, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Cologne, Germany
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: Westchester at Spokane
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A Cup: Como vs. Genoa, Second Round, Seregno, Italy
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at San Diego
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Bangkok
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Washington
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.