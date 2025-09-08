Sports betting roundup: NFL season starts with one of the best Week 1’s in recent memory

The NFL returned this weekend with one of the best Week 1 ’s in recent memory. In addition to the…

The NFL returned this weekend with one of the best Week 1 ’s in recent memory.

In addition to the pro league, there was plenty of college football action as well as a full slate of Major League Baseball games as the playoffs quickly approach.

Here’s a look at the action from a betting perspective.

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, the unders dominated the NFL on Sunday. Of the 13 games, only two went over — Steelers-Jets and Ravens-Bills. The Steelers and Jets had the lowest over/under total in Week 1 at 38, which easily went over with the Steelers winning 34-32.

The Ravens-Bills game also easily went over, in what turned out to be the game of the week. Buffalo scored 16 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to shock the Ravens 41-40. The over/under was 50.5. Baltimore was a 1.5-point favorite entering the game and took in 53% of the bets and 75% of the money.

The Steelers were the most bet team in terms of bets and money on Sunday. They were 3-point favorites against the Jets, but did not cover the spread as they won by two points, 34-32.

The game of the week in college was Oklahoma hosting Michigan. Oklahoma closed as 4.5-point favorites and easily won the game 24-13. The Sooners took in 41% of the bets and 47% of the money in against-the-spread betting. The Michigan moneyline (+155) was the most popular moneyline bet of all the games Saturday night with 79% of the money on the Wolverines.

Upsets of the Week

Only two NFL underdogs won on Sunday — the Raiders and Bills. The Raiders were 2.5-point underdogs against the Patriots, while the Bills were 1.5-point underdogs against the Ravens.

The Lions were +100 on the moneyline against the Packers and were the most bet team in terms of money Sunday afternoon, taking in 80% of the money with moneyline bets. Detroit got blown out 27-13.

USF, as 18.5-point underdogs, upset the Florida Gators 18-16 on Saturday. They were +600 on the moneyline and only took in 16% of the money.

Coming Up

Following the NFL action over the weekend, the Super Bowl odds market has shifted a bit. As of Monday morning, the Bills have the best odds as +600. They are followed by the Ravens at +650 and the Eagles at +700. The Packers (+900), Chiefs (+1200), Lions (+1700) and 49ers (+1800) are next in line.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

