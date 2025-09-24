Seahawks have a 7-game winning streak vs. Cardinals entering Thursday’s game

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (2-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m., EDT, Prime Video BetMGM line: Seahawks by 1. Series record: Seahawks lead…

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (2-1)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m., EDT, Prime Video

BetMGM line: Seahawks by 1.

Series record: Seahawks lead 29-22-1.

Against the spread: Seahawks 2-1; Cardinals 2-1.

Last week: Seahawks beat Saints 44-13; 49ers beat Cardinals 16-15

Last meeting: Seahawks beat Cardinals 30-18 on Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale Ariz.

Seahawks offense: overall (18), rush (T21), pass (12), scoring (6).

Seahawks defense: overall (14), rush (7), pass (20), scoring (2).

Cardinals offense: overall (25), rush (16), pass (28), scoring (T19).

Cardinals defense: overall (23), rush (4), pass (30), scoring (T5).

Turnover differential: Seahawks even; Cardinals plus-2.

Seahawks player to watch

WR Tory Horton. Not only did Horton return a punt 95 yards for a touchdown on Sunday, but the rookie also added his second receiving touchdown of the season. Horton is Seattle’s third-leading receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Cardinals player to watch

RB Trey Benson. The second-year back will move into a more prominent role now that starter James Conner is lost for the season because of a foot injury. Benson’s already had a couple of big gains this season, breaking loose for a 29-yard run last week against the 49ers and a 52-yard run in the opener against the Saints.

Key matchup

The Cardinals have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league this season while the Seahawks have averaged the fourth-fewest yards per carry. As a team, Seattle has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground once through three games.

Key injuries

Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon along with safeties Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori were estimated to be limited participants for Tuesday’s walk-through practice. None of them played on Sunday. RB Zach Charbonnet, who sat out Sunday’s game, was expected to be a full practice participant this week. FB Robbie Ouzts and T Josh Jones did not participate this week because of ankle injuries.

Cardinals: Conner has gained more than 1,000 yards on the ground in each of the past two seasons and will be tough to replace. OL Kelvin Beachum (knee), CB Will Johnson (groin) and WR Zay Jones (concussion) didn’t participate in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. OT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) was limited and missed last week’s game vs. the 49ers.

Series notes

The Seahawks have won the past seven games in the series going back to 2021.

Stats and stuff

The NFC West has combined for nine wins so far this season. No other division has more than seven. … The Seahawks are seeking to win at least three of their first four games for the third season in a row. … The Seahawks have the second-best margin of victory in a win this season with their 44-13 win over the Saints last Sunday. Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 … The Seahawks are 1-1 against NFC foes in 2025. … Seahawks QB Sam Darnold had a 154.2 QB rating in Sunday’s win — the second-best mark in a single game in franchise history. It was the second-highest QB rating of Darnold’s NFL career. … WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the Seahawks in yards receiving in 2024, is second in the NFL in that category. He trails the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua by 10 yards for the NFL lead going into Week 4. … RB Kenneth Walker scored a season-high two touchdowns on Sunday. … CB Josh Jobe had a career-high 11 tackles, including nine solo, on Sunday. … CB Derion Kendrick had an interception for the second straight week. … The Seahawks have five interceptions as a team this season, second most in the NFL. The Jaguars have seven interceptions. … Seahawks K Jason Myers was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts on Sunday, including a season-long, 56-yard kick. Myers is 6 of 7 on the season. … The Cardinals are playing on Thursday night for the first time in nearly three years. Their previous outing on Thursday was a 42-34 win over the Saints in Week 7 of 2022. … Arizona has won six of its past seven home games going back to last season. … The 39-year-old Calais Campbell has two sacks over three games in his 18th NFL season. The Arizona veteran also forced a holding call in the end zone against the 49ers, leading to a safety. … Arizona TE Trey McBride had a career-high 133 yards receiving against the Seahawks in Week 12 last season. … QB Kyler Murray surpassed 20,000 career yards in last week’s loss to the 49ers. … LB Mack Wilson Sr. leads the Cardinals with 28 tackles this season, including 14 solo stops. He led the team with 12 tackles against the 49ers.

Fantasy tip

Benson’s not the only Cardinals player who could get a boost in rushing production now that Conner is out for the season. Murray could try to make more happen with his feet in Conner’s absence, boosting his value after a so-so first three weeks of the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.