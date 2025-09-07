Sam Darnold has a quiet debut for the Seahawks in a loss to the 49ers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are in the early stages of finding a rhythm with their new quarterback, Sam…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are in the early stages of finding a rhythm with their new quarterback, Sam Darnold.

One thing that’s unchanged is Nick Bosa finding ways to torment the Seahawks.

Darnold, in his first game with Seattle after signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract, finished 16 of 23 for a modest 150 yards in the Seahawks’ 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

But his lone turnover came at the worst time.

After Seattle yielded a late touchdown to San Francisco with 1:34 remaining, Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba twice, including a 40-yard strike to the 49ers 14.

A few plays later, Bosa forced Darnold to fumble by pushing Seahawks tackle Abe Lucas into his own quarterback to give the 49ers the ball with 42 seconds remaining. Bosa was credited with the sack — the only one for San Francisco.

“For us, it was not enough today,” Darnold said. “I felt like we weren’t as efficient as we wanted to be on first and second down — and third down we have to be way better as well.”

Seattle, under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, was limited to 230 yards of offense and possessed the ball for only 22:02. Seattle punted five times, lost two fumbles and was 1 for 3 in red-zone scoring.

Darnold had strong chemistry with Smith-Njigba, who finished with 124 yards on nine catches. Newcomer Cooper Kupp made only two catches for 15 yards.

“At the end of the day, we shouldn’t be in that position,” said Kupp, the 2021 AP offensive player of the year. “We make half the plays we expect to, we’re not there.”

Jason Meyers made two field goals, including a 37-yarder with 3:24 remaining. Seattle’s defense set up the latter kick after intercepting Brock Purdy for a second time.

Seattle faced fourth-and-1 at the 49ers 19, but coach Mike Macdonald opted for Meyers’ leg to take a 13-10 lead.

“That’s not my decision,” Darnold said. “Second of all, that’s a tough call. Whatever Mike wants to do in that situation, we believe fully in that.”

Darnold is no stranger to late-game dramatics. The eight-year veteran led the Minnesota Vikings to five game-winning drives in 2024, including one at Seattle. He tossed a 39-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson with 3:51 remaining as the Vikings won 27-24.

“Like Sam does in the clutch, we put ourselves in position to win,” Macdonald said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.