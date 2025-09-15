Sam Darnold and the Seahawks found some balance on offense in Week 2

SEATTLE (AP) — As much as the Seattle Seahawks struggled to run the ball or spread it around through the…

SEATTLE (AP) — As much as the Seattle Seahawks struggled to run the ball or spread it around through the air in a season-opening loss to San Francisco, they had no such challenges in Week 2.

The Seahawks finished with 395 yards of offense in Sunday’s 31-17 win at Pittsburgh. Kenneth Walker III eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time since the 2024 season opener, and five players caught at least two passes.

“This offense is designed to get everybody the ball,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “And I felt like it did that (Sunday). And we’re on our way on that front.”

Sam Darnold threw two interceptions but bounced back and with a solid performance, finishing with 295 yards passing and two touchdowns. Darnold got veteran receiver Cooper Kupp involved after he was limited to two catches against the 49ers. Kupp had seven catches for 90 yards to complement top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who exceeded 100 yards for the second straight game.

“We put ourselves in good positions on first and second down to get us into good third downs, third and manageable,” Darnold said. “And we converted a lot of those third downs.”

To Darnold’s point, the Seahawks converted 6 of 14 third downs after going 3 for 10 against the 49ers. Seattle’s commitment to establishing the run paid off in the second half, when the Seahawks scored 24 of their 31 points.

Rather than slip to their first 0-2 start since 2018, the Seahawks found a way on the road.

“It was just a great team win,” Darnold said.

What’s working

The secondary. Safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, and the Seahawks are tied for the third-most takeaways in the league.

What needs help

The Seahawks recorded three sacks on Sunday, including 1 1/2 from defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, but they are still just 22nd in the league in team sacks.

Stock up

Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton, a fifth-round draft pick, caught his first two passes, including a touchdown in the first quarter.

Stock down

Cornerback Riq Woolen, who had what Macdonald called a “rough week” leading up to Sunday’s game, committed an early holding penalty. However, he helped to keep former Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in check.

Injuries

Macdonald said Monday that he is “optimistic” about safety Nick Emmanwori (high ankle sprain) and Devon Witherspoon (knee) playing against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He would prefer if Emmanwori and Witherspoon could practice this week before suiting up.

Key number

295 — Days since the Seahawks won a game at Lumen Field. Seattle beat the Arizona Cardinals 16-6 on Nov. 24, 2024.

Next steps

The Seahawks return home, where they went just 3-6 last season, to host the rebuilding Saints (0-2).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.