Saints’ Week 1 loss wasn’t without encouraging signs for rookie coach Kellen Moore

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Not much was expected of the New Orleans Saints this season.

That hasn’t changed since their 20-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

Still, there were signs that rookie coach Kellen Moore could make New Orleans into a tough out as he tries rebuild a franchise that has missed the playoffs for the past four seasons.

The Saints never folded on Sunday.

They even threatened to tie the game in the final seconds — thanks to a blocked Cardinals field goal attempt, a hurry-up drive that produce a Saints field goal, a three-and-out by coordinator Brandon Staley’s new defense, and another no-huddle drive inside the Arizona 20.

That gave quarterback Spencer Rattler — in his second NFL season and first as an opening-week starter — three chances to pass for a tying touchdown. He almost connected with tight end Juwan Johnson, who had two hands on the ball, but was hit high and low by two converging safeties and couldn’t hold on.

“The effort and play style were some things we talked a lot about,” Moore said.

Apparently, that message got through.

Even with the inexperienced Rattler under center, the Saints outgained Arizona in total yards, 315 to 276, and had more first downs (21-19).

“We gave ourselves a chance,” Moore said. “Ultimately, we are here to win football games, and we have to compete and clean things up. While I love the effort, love the energy, love how the guys in the locker room played, we just have to play better.”

What’s working

The Saints’ new defensive scheme under Staley had a strong debut, giving up 276 total yards — and 130 yards through the air. New Orleans also sacked Kyler Murray five times despite playing without starting edge rusher Chase Young, who was out with a calf injury.

What needs help

The Saints could use a little more push in the running game. They gained 107 yards as a team, with no rusher gaining more than Alvin Kamara’s 45 yards on 11 carries. But they were playing without guard Trevor Penning (foot) and played much of the fourth quarter without right tackle Taliese Fuaga, whose knee was bothering him.

Stock up

Although Johnson was unable to hold on to that potential tying pass in the final seconds, he was the Saints’ most productive player in passing game. He caught eight passes for 76 yards and was a big reason the Saints even were still in the game at the end.

Stock down

The Saints expect cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry to validate their decision to start him in his second NFL season. But he had a tough assignment in the opener against Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries

Safety Julian Blackmon has a shoulder injury that Moore said could sideline him for the season. Moore said Fuaga’s status will be updated on Wednesday. It also remains unclear Penning or Young might return this week.

Key number

0 — The number of wins any QB on the Saints’ roster has as a starter. Rattler will head into his eighth career start with an 0-y record. Six of those came last season while Derek Carr was hurt and the banged-up Saints were slumping to a 5-12 record. Rattler’s backup, Tyler Shough, is a rookie.

Next steps

The Saints host San Francisco on Sunday.

