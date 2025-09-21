Saints’ Spencer Rattler falls to 0-9 as a starting QB — and this time it’s a rout

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Rattler has started nine games as an NFL quarterback. He has zero wins to show for…

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Rattler has started nine games as an NFL quarterback. He has zero wins to show for it.

After opening the season with a couple of close losses that at least left some reason for optimism, Rattler and the New Orleans Saints had few positive takeaways after a demoralizing 44-13 loss at Seattle on Sunday.

“It’s not fun,” Rattler said. “But like the vets say, you can’t ride the roller coaster of emotions. We have to have a neutral thought. It’s a long season. You see what’s happening. We’ve just got to be better.”

Rattler completed 28 of 39 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception against the Seahawks, but he put up most of those numbers after the Saints fell way behind.

“I thought Spencer played fine,” New Orleans coach Kellen Moore said. “I thought he gave us some opportunities, he did some good things. We just got in too many obvious pass situations, we weren’t able to get the explosive plays, and I’ve got to find a way to help him be in better positions.”

With the game well out of hand, rookie Tyler Shough relieved Rattler for the final series, throwing two incomplete passes. Moore said he just wanted to give Shough a couple of snaps.

Asked if he was thinking about personnel changes at any position, Moore indicated he was focused on finding ways to help the current lineup improve.

“Our job is to get better right now and put ourselves in a really good position to be successful,” Moore said. “We’re not there yet. We’re 0-for-3 so far, it doesn’t feel good for anyone. But we’ve got opportunities ahead of (ourselves), and we’ve got a group of guys that need to look forward.”

The Saints won’t want to look back at this game, especially the opening minutes.

On the first series, the Saints turned the ball over on downs. On fourth-and-2 at the Seahawks 45-yard line, Rattler was flushed out of the pocket and overthrew Alvin Kamara on a deep ball. Seattle took over and quickly drove for a touchdown.

On the second series, New Orleans again faced a fourth down. With 1 yard to go on their 38, the Saints set up for a tush push but were flagged for a false start. Seattle’s Tory Horton returned the ensuing punt 95 yards for a touchdown.

The Saints had two false starts and a holding penalty while going three-and-out on their third possession. The Seahawks blocked the punt to set up another quick TD, and New Orleans was down 21-0 barely 10 minutes in.

“It’s tough. You blink and the score’s like that, it’s tough to dig out of that hole,” Rattler said. “Self-inflicted wounds on all sides of the ball early on.”

The Saints are staring at 0-4. They play at unbeaten Buffalo next Sunday.

“We know we have to get better, and we have to do it with urgency,” Rattler said. “It’s a long year. We have to get better now, because it’s not going to get any easier.”

