Rookie QB Cam Ward comfortable with his new play-caller as Titans seek 1st win of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward has talked a couple of times about wanting stability with the Titans like the NFL’s best franchises.

Now the No. 1 pick overall finds himself with a new offensive play-caller going into his fourth game.

Luckily for Ward and the Titans, the rookie has spent a lot of time with quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, who will be calling the plays into his ear Sunday when they visit Houston (0-3). Ward said Hardegree was one of the first he talked with during the pre-draft process.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Ward said Wednesday. “I meet with him every day. He just knows where my mind is and how I feel space on the field. I just think he’s going to be a good addition for us.”

Coach Brian Callahan announced Tuesday that he was handing over the play-calling duties to Hardegree, who previously called plays as the interim offensive coordinator with the Raiders for nine games in 2023.

“Us making this change is not going to make a big difference on how we think as an offense, how we as a building, we’re just going to go play football,” Ward said.

The Titans are 0-3 and one of the NFL’s six winless franchises. Worse, they have scored only three touchdowns to start this season, and Callahan’s decision-making as head coach has been questioned in two games this month.

Tennessee ranks 31st in total offense, 28th in rushing yards and 32nd in passing. Ward has thrown for 506 yards, putting him 27th among quarterbacks in the NFL. Ward appeared on the injury report Wednesday for the first time limited by a calf and ankle issue at a walk-through.

Hardegree indicated Tuesday that he would stay on the sideline with offensive coordinator Nick Holz and senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy in the coaching box. On Wednesday, Callahan said Hardegree was still working through where he wanted to be during the game.

Being on the sideline does keep Hardegree close to Ward. The rookie said wherever Hardegree has the best view to call the best plays is all that matters.

“Whether if he’s in the box, I’m going to talk to him on the headset after every drive so it really won’t change my operation,” Ward said. “But I think it’s going to be what’s best for him and for us to help us score some points.”

Injury report

RT JC Latham, who has missed two straight games with a strained hip, did not practice in the walk-through. RG Kevin Zeitler was limited with the injured bicep that kept him out last week.

