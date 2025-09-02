Receiver Gabe Davis is rejoining the Bills after agreeing to a practice-squad deal, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back another familiar face by agreeing to a deal with…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back another familiar face by agreeing to a deal with Gabe Davis that adds the receiver to the team’s practice squad, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN.

It’s uncertain when Davis will be cleared to play. The 26-year-old receiver, who spent his first four NFL seasons with Buffalo, is recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee after he got hurt in mid-November, ending his one season in Jacksonville.

Davis had 20 catches for 239 yards and two TDs for the Jaguars. He was released in May despite having two years remaining on a $39 million, three-year contract.

The agreement comes after Davis visited the Bills last week. He’s the latest former Bills player returning to Orchard Park, joining safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who were signed to the practice squad last week.

Selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Central Florida, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Davis eventually established himself as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs.

He enjoyed his best season in 2022, finishing with 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. Among his highlights was matching a single-game NFL playoff record with four receiving touchdowns in Buffalo’s 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City in a 2021 AFC divisional playoff game.

The Bills faced salary cap constraints in being unable to re-sign Davis once he completed his four-year rookie contract following the 2023 season. Overall, he had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in 64 games with the Bills.

Davis provides familiarity and experienced depth at the receiver position in Buffalo, where the team opens the season with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer as the projected starters.

