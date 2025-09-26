Ready for the O’Griddy? Justin Jefferson wants to put on a show in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Justin Jefferson has something special planned for Dublin when the Vikings face the Steelers at Croke Park.…

It’s the first time Ireland is hosting a regular-season NFL game, so the Minnesota wide receiver wants to make it memorable with a new twist to his touchdown dance.

“We’ve got a little addition to the Griddy, a little Ireland edition. Hopefully, I’ll get to bust it out Sunday,” Jefferson said Friday after practice at the campus of Sport Ireland. “I definitely want to put on a show, especially since this is the first time we’re playing in front of people from Ireland.”

An Irish Times reporter asked: “Will you call it the O’Griddy?”

Smiling, Jefferson responded: “I might. I might take that, actually.”

Jefferson, who hasn’t scored since Minnesota’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears in the season opener, said he’s combined some research with his knowledge of Irish culture to add to his routine.

The Vikings, like the Steelers, landed in Ireland on Friday morning and the team will be sticking around afterward because they play the following week in London against the Cleveland Browns. It’s the first time that an NFL team has played back-to-back games in different international cities.

“It’s such a cool opportunity for our organization,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said of playing abroad.

The Vikings are 4-0 in regular-season international games — all in London.

They beat the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets 23-17 last season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In that game, the Vikings had three interceptions.

Van Ginkel ruled out

On Friday, the Vikings ruled out Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) from Sunday’s game.

Against the Jets in last year’s game in London, the linebacker intercepted a pass from Rodgers and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Van Ginkel worked out on the side at practice Friday. He missed the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons, a 22-6 loss, with a concussion.

Minnesota also ruled out QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle), OL Donovan Jackson (wrist) and TE Ben Yurosek (knee).

