Rams starting CB Ahkello Witherspoon placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

The Rams (2-0) made the move Monday after returning home from their 33-19 victory at Tennessee.

Witherspoon was injured in the second quarter, with coach Sean McVay calling it “a big loss” for the Rams.

Witherspoon started the first two games of the new season for Los Angeles, and he has made four interceptions while appearing in 32 regular-season games, with 24 starts since joining the Rams for the 2023 season.

The nine-year NFL veteran was expected to play a major role on the Rams’ defense, but his absence is likely to create playing time for fellow veteran Darious Williams, who was beaten out for the other starting cornerback job by Emmanuel Forbes in training camp. Williams played 26 snaps in Tennessee after not getting on the field at all during the Rams’ season-opening win over Houston.

Cobie Durant has been the Rams’ third cornerback in their first two games, and he stepped into an every-down coverage role in Witherspoon’s absence against the Titans.

Los Angeles faces defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia on the road Sunday.

