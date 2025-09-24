Raiders QB Geno Smith spreading the wealth with his receivers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Davante Adams played for the Raiders from 2022 into early in the 2024 season, an…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Davante Adams played for the Raiders from 2022 into early in the 2024 season, an ongoing storyline was how whoever played quarterback at the time could get him the ball.

Not enough targets could create a week’s worth of conversations — and Adams wasn’t afraid to express his opinions.

Now Las Vegas receivers, including tight end Brock Bowers, form a much more democratic unit in which just about any pass catcher is likely to step up.

Sunday’s 41-24 loss at Washington was a perfect example with third-year pro Tre Tucker setting career highs with eight receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

“I think we have a bunch of options and a bunch of guys that can get open and make plays,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “The key for us is to always get the ball into the hands of the right guy, depending on what the defense shows us. I’m very impressed with how our guys are responding and making plays out there.”

Smith showed from the beginning that he was willing to spread the wealth, targeting eight receivers in the season-opening 20-13 victory at New England, seven them catching passes.

Bowers continued to claim his stake as one of the NFL’s top tight ends with five catches for 103 yards. Jakobi Meyers, who posted his first 1,000-yard season last year, caught eight passes for 97 yards.

Meyers led the Raiders with 12 targets, six catches and 68 yards in their 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Then Tucker had his breakout performance against the Commanders.

“When you’ve got a team with a lot of weapons, you want someone who can use them well,” Meyers said.

One of those weapons, Bowers, is playing through an injured knee.

After that 100-yard performance against the Patriots, he caught nine passes for 76 yards in the two following games. Bowers has worn a brace, but little has helped him back to form in which as a rookie last season he recorded 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

He practiced without limitations on Wednesday.

“He’s been making it,” coach Pete Carroll said. “They’ve (trainers) treated him well and got him to play in these games. He’s still wearing a legitimate brace that he can feel, but he’ll continue for another couple weeks having to wear that brace to be safe.”

There also are health concerns regarding tight end Michael Mayer, who suffered a concussion at Washington. Carroll said he would have a better idea about Mayer’s status closer to Sunday’s home game against Chicago.

Given the Bears allow 247.7 yards passing per game, 27th in the NFL, there is an opportunity for the Raiders receivers to shine.

“The quarterback has played some really good football over the last few years and he’s doing that again this year,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said. “They have some weapons all over the place. We have our work cut out for us.”

One of those weapons is rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr., who entered the league known mostly for beating secondaries deep. Smith has worked with Thornton since offseason practices in establishing that long-range passing game.

Thornton averages 18.8 yards on five receptions, with four catches producing first downs.

Smith and the coaches showed their trust in Thornton against New England when it mattered most. Leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Raiders faced a third-and-20 from their 25-yard line. Rather than go with a give-up running play and likely force the Patriots to use a timeout, Las Vegas went for the first down and got it when Smith found Thornton for a 36-yard pass with 2:57 left.

That completion allowed the Raiders to run three more plays and further kill the clock, taking it below the 2-minute warning.

“It’s very nice having a quarterback who’s willing to spread the ball around,” Thornton said. “I feel like that gives all the receivers confidence to know that we can go play and not, OK, I’m just running a route to run a route. It’s a true chance that every single route the quarterback might give you the ball.”

Jeanty mum on Clark’s criticism

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, a former safety known mostly for his days in Pittsburgh, questioned whether Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty will be a true star.

“What’s Ashton Jeanty’s ‘it factor?’” Clark asked on “First Take.” “Because when you’ve got it, you’ve got it and it pops. You see it at some point.”

The Raiders drafted Jeanty sixth this year after he put together a historical season at Boise State. But playing behind a suspect Raiders offensive line, he has rushed 144 yards on a 3.1 yards-per-carry average.

He was asked about Clark’s comments.

“I haven’t seen anything,” Jeanty said. “Don’t really care what anybody has to say about me anyways, so it’s cool.”

