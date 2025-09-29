Raiders’ Pete Carroll stands by Geno Smith despite costly interceptions

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll isn’t ready to panic over the performance of quarterback Geno…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll isn’t ready to panic over the performance of quarterback Geno Smith.

His other option is to go to Kenny Pickett, who is on his fourth team in 18 months.

But if Las Vegas is to do anything of significance this season, the Carroll-Smith combination that found success in Seattle has to work. Smith entered the season having thrown three interceptions in games four times. He had that many picks in each of the Raiders’ two games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

His seven interceptions through Sunday are most in the NFL.

The Raiders are 1-3 as a result, giving away what could have been a victory over Chicago on Sunday that instead ended in a 25-24 loss.

To his credit, Smith took the blame for his turnovers and vowed to do better.

“I don’t know what the outside is going to say. I really don’t care,” Smith said. “But, internally, I hold myself to a very high standard, and right now I haven’t met that standard. There’s a lot of hard work that needs to be done, and that’s all I can focus on is making this stuff right.”

Carroll said Monday that Smith’s first two interceptions occurred because he thought he could beat safety Kevin Byard, something the team worked on successfully in practice. But Byard made two terrific plays on the ball.

On the third interception, which opened the second half, Smith and Carroll agreed that’s a throw that can’t be made.

All three turnovers occurred on the Raiders side of the field, and they were fortunate the Bears didn’t take better advantage, settling for two field goals and scoring a touchdown after the third pick.

“We lost our chances to score when the offense was out there more so than what they did with it when they took it away from us,” Carroll said. “It took us out of three drives, and not making a fourth down took us out of a fourth drive. We scored 24 points anyway, so we might have been on the board for big numbers on that day had we not done that.”

In a one-point game, those turnovers were the difference.

But to turn from Smith to Pickett? Carroll isn’t ready to make such a switch and stands by his quarterback.

What’s working

DE Maxx Crosby was all over the place, getting an interception, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. Bears QB Caleb Williams called him probably the best defender he has faced. Hard to argue after that performance, even more impressive given how much opposing offenses focus their plans around avoiding him.

What needs help

What is going on with special teams? It was an area of the game the Raiders could almost always count on, but there have been costly errors this season. Josh Blackwell said the Bears picked up on a Raiders snap tendency — Carroll disputed that assertion — and blocked Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field-goal attempt that likely would have given Las Vegas the victory.

Stock up

Those who bought low on RB Ashton Jeanty’s stock are reaping the rewards after his breakout game. He rushed for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Now the key is building on that performance.

Stock down

Late-game play-calling. Carlson is one of the league’s top kickers and has connected from as long as 57 yards, but he’s no sure thing at 50 and beyond. After converting 11 of 13 such kicks in 2022, he is 10 of 18 since then. That includes Sunday’s blocked kick, which made it curious why the Raiders played as if such a field goal was automatic. Facing second-and-6 at the Bears 39-yard line, Jeanty was twice sent into the line for a total of 3 yards. Maybe if Las Vegas was a little more aggressive, that would have put Carlson in position for an easier field-goal attempt.

Injuries

LT Kolton Miller (ankle) is awaiting results of an MRI. TE Michael Mayer (concussion) remains in the protocol, but Carroll expressed confidence he would be back soon.

Key number

240 — The Raiders’ rushing yards against Chicago, their most since gaining 283 against Carroll-coached Seattle on Nov. 27, 2022.

Next steps

At Indianapolis on Sunday.

