Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller placed on IR with ankle injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, the club announced Tuesday, a move that deprives Las Vegas of its best offensive lineman for at least four games.

Miller has a high ankle sprain, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Raiders had not provided a medical update.

A CT scan also showed that Miller suffered a hairline fracture, according to NFL Network.

Miller was injured with 43 seconds left in the Raiders’ 25-24 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

It’s a significant loss for an offensive line that struggled the first three weeks before playing its best game against the Bears.

Stone Forsythe, who started 14 games over his first four seasons in Seattle, is Miller’s backup. Las Vegas also could go with rookie Charles Grant when the Raiders visit Indianapolis on Sunday. Grant was drafted in the third round but has not been activated this season.

“Stone’s played a lot of football and has done a nice job for us since he’s been here, and he would be the first choice,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “But this is an opportunity for Charles to make a charge for it, and we’ll see how he does.”

The Raiders signed free agent tackle Leroy Watson IV. They also signed tight end Carter Runyon from the practice squad to the active roster.

