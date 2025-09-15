QB Young showed fight Panthers want to see despite failing to complete comeback against Cards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dave Canales benched Bryce Young two games into the 2024 season for ineffectiveness following a flurry…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dave Canales benched Bryce Young two games into the 2024 season for ineffectiveness following a flurry of turnovers resulting in Carolina losing its first two games by a combined margin of 73-13.

More than six quarters into this season it looked as if Canales might be answering similar questions about Young’s future.

The Panthers fell behind 27-3 to the Arizona Cardinals and appeared on the verge of getting blown out for the second straight week. Young had two turnovers on the first two drives, one that was returned for a touchdown.

And then something clicked.

Young got going in the second half against Arizona, rallying the Panthers to 27-22 with three second-half touchdown passes. The Panthers, aided by a recovered onside kick and a few costly penalties on the Cardinals, had several chances to pull off the largest comeback in franchise history — but Young never managed to complete a single pass on the final drive and Carolina dropped to 0-2.

But even though Young failed to complete the comeback, he still displayed the resilience and fight that general manager Dan Morgan and Canales have been looking for from the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick as he continues to work through the maturity process in Year 3.

Young completed 35 of 55 passes for a career-high 328 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona.

This time, he won’t be benched.

“He makes some magical plays,” Canales said. “It’s the mistakes that we have to continue to clean up.”

However, getting the Panthers into the win column became more of a challenge for Young on Monday.

Canales announced that guard Robert Hunt, who signed a $100 million contract last season, and center Austin Corbett are headed to injured reserve. Hunt tore his left biceps, while Corbett has a grade 3 MCL left knee sprain, which normally means a tear ligament.

That’s a huge blow to the offensive line, once considered the strength of the team.

Canales wouldn’t completely rule out either from returning, but it’s clear that would be a long shot.

What’s working

There were some questions about whether wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, would be able to make it back from a severe case of ulcerative colitis which kept him out of last season and a hamstring injury he sustained earlier this year. Even Renfrow had his doubts. But the team’s slot receiver, who failed to make the final roster cut before re-signing with Carolina after it traded Adam Thielen, showed he still has the ability to get open. Renfrow caught seven passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona.

What needs help

Turnovers. They continue to be an issue with the Panthers, who have five in two games — all of those belonging to Young. Young’s fumble on the opening possession resulted in an Arizona defensive touchdown and an early 7-0 deficit. He then threw an interception on the second drive.

Soon, the Panthers trailed 20-3 at halftime and never had a chance to establish the run game.

“We have to eliminate the mistakes,” Canales said. “Two weeks in a row … early, self-inflicted wounds. … We’re not able to play the complementary football that we’re looking for to be able to mix the runs, the play actions.”

Stock up

WR Tetairoa McMillan. The No. 8 overall pick in the draft is clearly Carolina’s No. 1 option in the passing game. McMillan has 11 receptions for 186 yards this season, including six catches for 100 yards — some of which included some nifty moves after the catch — against Arizona. McMillan has yet to find the end zone, but it’s coming soon. The rookie is too talented not to score a bunch, and he showed that knack in college when he caught 26 TD passes in three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. The Panthers simply need to design a few more plays — and look his way — more when they’re in the red zone.

Stock down

Xavier Legette. Carolina’s 2024 first-round draft pick is floundering in Dave Canales’ offense. He could wind up losing his starting job to Brycen Tremayne (3 catches, 48 yards) or veteran David Moore if his production doesn’t improve. Legette was targeted eight times by Young on Sunday, but finished with one catch for minus-2 yards. For the season Legette has 8 yards on four catches despite being targeted 15 times.

Injuries

With Corbett and Hunt headed to IR, Cade Mays will start at center and Chandler Zavala at guard. Because of past injuries, both have starting experience with the Panthers. Mays has 15 starts in three seasons, including eight at center last season, and Zavala has nine in two years.

Key number

20 — Percent of games (6-24) the Panthers have won with Young as their starting quarterback.

Next steps

The Panthers host Interstate-85 rival Atlanta on Sunday in their home opener.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.