QB Josh Allen leads Bills to 4-0 start, but concerns linger after close call in win over Saints

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — High expectations have their price, leaving Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills unhappy, but relieved, following a close call against the winless New Orleans Saints.

“We want to go out there and score on every single drive,” Allen said. “Any time we stall or turn the ball over or punt for that matter, we feel like it’s a disappointment.”

Allen did enough with the 47th three-TD-or-better outing of his career in leading Buffalo to score 10 points in the final seven minutes of a 31-19 win on Sunday.

And the Bills defense held firm, holding the Saints to a field goal followed by two fourth down stops on their final three drives.

But it still begs the question of just how good these Bills are at 4-0?

Buffalo is in the driver’s seat in sitting alone atop the AFC and joining the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s two remaining unbeaten teams.

The five-time defending AFC East champions already have a two-win edge on their division no matter the outcome of the New York Jets’ outing at Miami in a matchup of two 0-3 teams on Monday night. And the Bills can further build their division edge in preparing to host the New England Patriots (2-2) on Sunday night.

That said, a perfect record doesn’t reflect concerns that have cropped up over the opening month.

The Bills have benefitted from an easy schedule, with their first four opponents having a combined record of 1-13 entering Monday night. And that includes the underperforming Baltimore Ravens (1-3), a team the Bills beat by rallying from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes of a 41-40 season-opening win.

Buffalo’s defense is still susceptible against the run, after allowing 189 yards against the Saints. Penalties became an issue on Sunday, with Buffalo flagged 11 times for 55 yards.

And the offense has endured notable lulls, highlighted in the second quarter on Sunday. After scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions, the Bills combined for minus-6 yards on their next three possessions, ending with two punts and Allen throwing his first interception of the season.

New Orleans failed to take advantage in being limited to a field goal. The rebuilding Saints have their issues under rookie coach Kellen Moore, but more established opponents could have fared better in similar circumstances.

“We didn’t play our best game, but we did enough to win,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said.

Laments aside, there were positives particularly on a defense missing two starters to injuries and two more regulars to suspensions.

Safety Cole Bishop had a leaping, one-handed interception of receiver Chris Olave’s pass on a trick play at the goal line. New Orleans was also limited to two field goals on four drives opening in Buffalo territory.

A week after allowing Miami to convert 10 of 15 third down opportunities, the Bills held the Saints to go 5 of 13, and 0 of 2 on fourth down.

Though the Bills failed to cover the more than two-touchdown spread, they’ve now scored 30 or more points in each of their first four games.

As this past weekend’s results showed, every NFL team has its flaws. The previously unbeaten Chargers lost to the winless Giants. Even the Eagles struggled in nearly squandering a 24-6 lead in a 31-25 win over Tampa Bay.

So just how good are the Bills?

“We’ll see,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I don’t think we really know that yet.”

What’s working

Home-field edge. Buffalo is one of four NFL teams to have won 14 straight home games and score 24 or more points each time. Only the 1997-98 Broncos and 2017-19 Patriots did so in 15 consecutive home outings.

What needs help

Third down offense. Buffalo finished 3 of 10 on third down and 0 of 1 on fourth down.

Stock up

Bishop. The second-year safety’s interception was the first of his career, and followed offseason questions as to whether he was ready to assume a starting role opposite Taylor Rapp.

Stock down

CB/Returner Brandon Codrington. The second-year player was inactive, and his time in Buffalo could be numbered with receivers Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir and running back Ty Johnson handling the return duties. The Bills face a roster crunch with rookie CB Hairston Maxwell (knee) eligible to be activated off IR as early as this week. Defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi have two games left to serve in their respective NFL suspensions.

Injuries

Punter Cameron Johnston is out indefinitely with injuries to his left foot and ankle after being struck in his plant leg in the fourth quarter. Johnston was signed to replace Sam Martin, who was released after the opener.

Key number

8 — Consecutive games James Cook has scored a touchdown rushing to break the team record set three previous times.

Next steps

Close a three-game homestand by hosting New England. The Bills are 8-3 against the Patriots, including playoffs, since Tom Brady’s departure following the 2019 season.

