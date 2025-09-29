QB Joe Flacco faces pressure as Browns struggle to find offensive rhythm

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco might be running out of time to show he can effectively lead the Cleveland Browns…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco might be running out of time to show he can effectively lead the Cleveland Browns offense.

However, with the myriad of problems the Browns (1-3) have, whichever quarterback takes Flacco’s place might not make much of an improvement.

Among the 33 quarterbacks who have made at least 56 pass attempts, Flacco is last in the league with a 60.3 passer rating, has the second-worst completion rate (58.1%) and his six interceptions are second most.

The furor around Flacco intensified after Sunday’s 34-10 loss to Detroit after he completed only 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards, two interceptions and a fumble, which led to 17 Detroit points. The 39.3 passer rating was the seventh-lowest of his career in 200 games, including 195 starts.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday he was sticking with the 18-year veteran, even though the response was not as definitive as other weeks.

“I understand the question. We have to play better as an offense. We have to coach better on offense. It’s not about one person,” Stefanski said. “There are so many things that we need to do better and obviously quarterback included. But this is not about one person.”

Flacco completed all five of his passes for 70 yards on the Browns opening possession, a 13-play, 88-yard drive that ended in Quinshon Judkins’ 1-yard TD. Detroit though allowed just 161 total yards on Cleveland’s remaining 13 drives.

Stefanski is right in not putting all the blame on Flacco’s 40-year old shoulders. Browns receivers had at least four dropped passes, including one by Jerry Jeudy on what would have been a 34-yard completion to the Lions 40 with them trailing 20-10.

Jeudy is tied for second in the league with four dropped passes this season.

Flacco has also faced the fifth-highest pressure rate at 42.4%. He was pressured on more than half of his drop-backs against the Lions as the Browns have had a different offensive line combination all four games because of injuries.

Cleveland tried to address the offensive line on Monday by acquiring Cam Robinson from Houston.

“I mean, you can’t think about it when you’re a player,” Flacco said after Sunday’s game about if he is concerned about losing his starting spot. “I know what I signed up for. I signed up for coming in and competing for a job and then leading this team to victories. And you know that everybody’s always being evaluated in this league, and that’s no different for any position.”

It would be difficult for the Browns to make a switch to rookie Dillon Gabriel this week with them headed to London on Wednesday before facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Gabriel has better mobility than Flacco, who has been sacked nine times.

“I understand the scrutiny that comes with the position. We have to do a better job at all positions, including coaching. That’s really what I want to get across,” Stefanski said.

Deshaun Watson could also factor into the conversation this season as he continues to make progress from his Achilles tendon injury.

Watson is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list, but Stefanski did not address if he was ready to return.

“Deshaun’s doing a great job with his rehab, and that’s really where his focus is,” Stefanski said.

What’s working

Pass defense. The Browns allowed only 168 passing yards to Jared Goff and snapped an 11-game run where he had completed at least 20 passes in a game. Cleveland has not allowed a QB to have a 300-yard game in 32 straight, the longest run in the league.

What needs help

The punt coverage unit. Detroit’s Kalif Raymond had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown to extend the Lions lead to 27-10 early in the fourth quarter and put it out reach. This came two weeks after Corey Bojorquez had a punt blocked in Baltimore.

Stock up

WR Isaiah Bond. The undrafted rookie had a team-high 58 receiving yards on three catches, including a diving 16-yard reception at the Lions 45 on the opening drive that led to a touchdown.

Stock down

RT Cornelius Lucas allowed two sacks and five pressures on 17 pass rushes when matched up against Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Injuries

WR DeAndre Carter (knee) was placed on injured reserve on Monday. WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) was injured in the first half and is expected to miss multiple games. OT Jack Conklin (elbow) was inactive for a third straight game.

Key numbers

0: Sacks by the defense on Sunday, the first time they have been shut out this season.

9: Consecutive games, going back to last season, where the Browns have scored 17 or fewer points.

What’s next

The Browns head to London for their first international game in eight years. They will face the Minnesota Vikings (2-2), the same opponent they had in 2017. Minnesota lost 24-21 to Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland.

