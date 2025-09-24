Pro Picks: Micah Parsons and the Packers will beat Dak Prescott and the Cowboys convincingly

Micah Parsons will be all business when he returns to Dallas. The two-time All-Pro isn’t planning to socialize with his…

Micah Parsons will be all business when he returns to Dallas.

The two-time All-Pro isn’t planning to socialize with his former teammates before the Green Bay Packers (2-1) kick off against the Cowboys (1-2) on Sunday night.

“I don’t never really go out during warmups anyway,” Parsons told the AP. “I like to just channel in all my focus on the minutes I got to play football.”

Expect Parsons to be at his best in an emotional matchup. He considers Dak Prescott a close friend and mentor but now will go out and look to sack him.

Jordan Love and Green Bay’s offense struggled against Cleveland. The Cowboys have struggled on defense without Parsons.

The Packers are 7-point favorites on the road. Pro Picks likes the visitors, especially with CeeDee Lamb sidelined for Dallas.

BEST BET: PACKERS: 33-17

Baltimore (1-2) at Kansas City (1-2)

Line: Ravens minus 2 1/2

Hard to believe one of these teams will be 1-3 unless they tie. Only the 2001 Patriots ever rebounded from 1-3 to win the Super Bowl. Baltimore’s injury-riddled defense couldn’t stop Detroit and the offensive line couldn’t protect Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine games. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their past five games vs. Baltimore.

UPSET SPECIAL: CHIEFS, 24-23

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (2-1)

Line: Seahawks minus 1 1/2

Sam Darnold has continued to play impressive ball with his new team. The Cardinals lost RB James Conner and will need someone to step up. Jonathan Gannon’s defense has played well early on. Seattle has won seven straight in this series.

CARDINALS: 22-20

Minnesota (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh (2-1), in Dublin

Line: Vikings minus 2 1/2

Carson Wentz played well in his first start for the Vikings but now faces T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Brian Flores’ fierce defense presents a tough challenge for Aaron Rodgers. It’s the first game in Ireland and the first of two straight games abroad for Minnesota.

VIKINGS: 23-19

Tennessee (0-3) at Houston (0-3)

Line: Texans minus 7

Cam Ward hasn’t brought winning to Tennessee, where coach Brian Callahan is on the hot seat already. The Texans have dug a huge hole with an unexpected poor start. Only the 1992 Chargers made the playoffs after going 0-4. The Titans covered the spread as road underdogs in Week 1. The Texans are 0-3 ATS.

TEXANS: 22-16

Washington (2-1) at Atlanta (1-2)

Line: Commanders minus 1

Marcus Mariota was sharp filling in for Jayden Daniels but the Commanders could be without wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Michael Penix Jr. and the rest of Atlanta’s offense struggled in an embarrassing loss to Carolina.

FALCONS: 20-18

New Orleans (0-3) at Buffalo (3-0)

Line: Bills minus 16

Nothing is going well for the rebuilding Saints. The Bills could win this one with Mitchell Trubisky and give Josh Allen a bye, which they won’t.

BILLS: 34-13

Philadelphia (3-0) at Tampa Bay (3-0)

Line: Eagles minus 3 1/2

Jalen Hurts is 1-4 against the Buccaneers, including a pair of playoff losses. But the Bucs are depleted by injuries. WR Mike Evans is out and the offensive line is decimated. Baker Mayfield has led three comeback wins in the final two minutes. It’ll be tough to do it against Vic Fangio’s defense. The Eagles have won nine straight games. The Buccaneers are 6-1 straight up and 5-2 against the spread in their past seven games vs. Philly.

EAGLES: 27-22

Carolina (1-2) at New England (1-2)

Line: Patriots minus 5 1/2

Coming off a 30-0 rout over Atlanta, the Panthers are getting no respect from oddsmakers. Five turnovers hurt New England in a loss to Pittsburgh. The Panthers are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games. The Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their past five as favorites.

PATRIOTS: 23-16

Cleveland (1-2) at Detroit (2-1)

Line: Lions minus 9 1/2

Myles Garrett and a tough defense will keep the Browns in games. The Lions didn’t need much time to adjust to new coordinators. Their offense and defense are clicking. Both teams are 2-1 ATS this season. The Lions have to avoid a letdown on a short week after a huge road win.

LIONS: 24-13

Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) at New York Giants (0-3)

Line: Chargers minus 6 1/2

The Chargers are off to their best start since 2002. The defense should give rookie QB Jaxson Dart plenty of trouble in his first career start. An injury-riddled offensive line needs to protect Justin Herbert against a formidable front four. The Giants have lost nine of 10 and are 3-7 ATS in those games.

CHARGERS: 24-16

Jacksonville (2-1) at San Francisco (3-0)

Line: 49ers minus 3

A revamped defense has helped the Jaguars to a promising start, and the offensive line has protected Trevor Lawrence well. The 49ers are 2-0 with Mac Jones filling in for Brock Purdy but now they’ve lost edge Nick Bosa for the season. The Jaguars are 0-2 in San Francisco.

49ERS: 23-19

Indianapolis (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

Line: Rams minus 3 1/2

Daniel Jones is rejuvenated with the Colts. It helps to have Jonathan Taylor to help carry the load. The Rams would be undefeated if not for a pair of blocked field goals in the fourth quarter in Philly. The Colts are 4-2 ATS in their past six games. The Rams are 5-1 ATS in their past six.

RAMS: 24-20

Chicago (1-2) at Las Vegas (1-2)

Line: Bears minus 1

Caleb Williams would be an All-Pro if he faced the Cowboys each week. Ben Johnson’s offense clicked and Williams tossed four TDs against Dallas. WR Rome Odunze is tied for the league lead with four TD catches. The Raiders have lost two in a row after winning Pete Carroll’s debut. Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty aren’t getting a chance to show what they can do behind an offensive line that’s struggling.

BEARS: 26-23

New York Jets (0-3) at Miami (0-3)

Line: Dolphins minus 2 1/2

A pair of winless teams meet in prime time. The Jets nearly upset the Buccaneers on the road and could have Justin Fields back. The Dolphins played tough against the Bills and had extra time to prepare. Miami has won nine straight in this series. The Jets are 4-10 ATS in their past 14 games vs. the Dolphins.

DOLPHINS: 24-20

Cincinnati (2-1) at Denver (1-2)

Line: Broncos minus 7 1/2

After the worst loss in franchise history, the Bengals have to play much better. They don’t have Joe Burrow but Jake Browning has won before and he has playmakers. The Broncos need to turn things around quickly following a disappointing start.

BRONCOS: 23-16

Last week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 6-10.

Overall: Straight up: 36-12. Against spread: 24-24.

Prime-time: Straight up: 8-3. Against spread: 5-6.

Best Bet: Straight up: 3-0. Against spread: 2-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 2-1. Against spread: 2-1.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

