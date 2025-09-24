Patriots’ Vrabel says plan is to ramp up CB Christian Gonzalez for season debut vs. Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Christian Gonzalez wanted to play in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last…

After being held out by coach Mike Vrabel, Gonzalez appears to be on track to make his season debut this week against Carolina.

The cornerback practiced in only a limited basis prior to the Pittsburgh game, but Vrabel said Wednesday that the plan this week is to ramp up Gonzalez’s participation with the goal of him being active Sunday versus the Panthers.

“Yeah, I think that’s the plan,” Vrabel said. “I’m excited about his efforts and willingness to get back and work hard in practice last week. I made a decision at the end of the week that he just needed a little bit more time. … Hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”

Gonzalez, who practiced for the first time last week since injuring his hamstring early in training camp, said the long absence hasn’t dampened his excitement to return.

“It’s what I do, I love football,” he said. “It’s been hard being out. It’s been hard just watching. But excited to get back at it this week.”

He acknowledged being disappointed with the decision to hold him out last week. Though he said he understood it was the coaching staff looking out for his long-term well being.

“I was upset. But sometimes you have to look at yourself and make sure you’re all the way ready,” Gonzalez said. “Hamstrings are a tough injury. It’s a tough spot. So that’s what it is.”

Gonzalez also scoffed at any notion that he’s not been doing everything he can to get back on the field.

“I never don’t want to play,” Gonzalez said. “That narrative that’s out there, I don’t know where people get it from. But all I want to do is play football.”

The Patriots secondary certainly could use his help. Through three games, New England’s pass defense ranks 29th in the NFL, allowing 256.3 yards per game.

