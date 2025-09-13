Patriots trade injured receiver Ja’Lynn Polk to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New England Patriots have traded injured receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, a 2024 second-round draft choice, to…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New England Patriots have traded injured receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, a 2024 second-round draft choice, to the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans received the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk in exchange for unspecified “future considerations,” the Saints announced on Saturday.

Polk has been on New England’s season-ending injured reserve list since last month, when he injured his shoulder during a preseason game at Washington. He will remain on injured reserve with New Orleans but could have the opportunity to return to the Saints’ active roster in 2026.

Polk, who played in college for Washington, appeared in 15 games for the Patriots as a rookie with seven starts, and caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots also announced that defensive back Kobee Minor and linebacker Mark Robinson have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Miami.

The Saints, who host San Francisco on Sunday, moved three defensive players from the practice squad to the active roster: ends Jonah Williams and Fadil Diggs, and safety Terrell Burgess.

