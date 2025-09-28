Panthers receiver David Moore carted off field with elbow injury on game’s first play

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers receiver David Moore was carted off the field after suffering an elbow injury on…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers receiver David Moore was carted off the field after suffering an elbow injury on the first play of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Moore took a handoff and rushed 12 yards before he was pushed out of bounds and tackled on the Panthers sideline by Marcus Jones.

Moore stayed down on the sideline while being attended to by the training staff, who quickly called for a golf cart. Moore was able to walk to the cart and was laid down before being driven off. He gave a thumbs-up with his right arm as the golf cart left the field.

He was announced as questionable to return to the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.