Panthers-Jaguars game gets ready to resume following severe weather and lightning delay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The game between Carolina and Jacksonville was delayed roughly 75 minutes because of severe weather and…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The game between Carolina and Jacksonville was delayed roughly 75 minutes because of severe weather and lightning in the area.

Players and coaches headed to locker rooms with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter and with the Jaguars leading 10-3. Fans in open areas were asked to move to “protected areas” as a thunderstorm storm hovered northeast of EverBank Stadium.

Teams returned to the field around 2:55 p.m. EDT, with the game scheduled to resume following a 15-minute warmup period.

The game was the debut of first-time Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, whose team took the lead on Trevor Lawrence’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Long. The drive came after Carolina’s Bryce Young threw an interception.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.