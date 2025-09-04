Panthers and Jaguars expect improvements from revamped defenses in season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Although much of the focus remains on quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks Bryce…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Although much of the focus remains on quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence, the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars have an equally important question heading into their season opener Sunday:

Which team has improved the most on the other side of the ball?

The Panthers and Jaguars ranked 32nd and 31st, respectively, in total defense in 2024. Carolina couldn’t stop the run, especially with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown (knee) sidelined 16 games. Jacksonville, meanwhile, bulked up in the weight room and then did little to affect opposing passers, managing 34 sacks and six interceptions.

Dismal defenses contributed to abysmal seasons — and led to offseason overhauls for both teams.

Carolina (5-12 last year) fired two defensive assistants and committed nearly $150 million to some key free agents, most notably adding defensive end Tershawn Wharton, safety Tre’von Moehrig and linebacker Patrick Jones. The Panthers then added linebackers Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton during the second night of the NFL draft.

Jacksonville (4-13), with a new regime led by coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, brought in cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, linebacker Dennis Gardeck and defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot in free agency before trading up to grab cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter second overall in the draft.

The newcomers are expected to get a chance to make a difference in the opener.

“I’m excited. I think all those new guys are excited,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “We’ve got a grasp of how we’re going to play this year, what we’re expecting up front and just letting it go.”

Jacksonville continues to revamp its defense, too. After struggling to stop the run in training camp, the Jags signed nose tackle Austin Johnson and traded for fellow veteran Khalen Saunders.

The middle of Carolina’s defense is expected to get a boost from the return of Brown, who notched a whopping 103 tackles in 2023. Without him, the Panthers allowed a franchise-record and NFL-high 534 points.

“As a competitor you are supposed to have a chip on your shoulder whenever you lay an egg like that,” Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn said. “You never want to be on the wrong side of history. So everybody on the defense should be coming into this year with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove.”

Coen makes his coaching debut

Coen, who like Carolina’s Dave Canales is a former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator, will make his regular-season debut as a head coach. He has several concerns: How will the Jaguars run the ball? How will they defend on the perimeter? And how will they handle adversity?

“How are we going to respond?” he said. “You don’t truly, truly know.”

QBs under the microscope

Young enters a pivotal Year 3. The top draft pick in 2023 is just 6-22 as a starter and was benched two games into last season. He finished strong, though, accounting for 10 touchdowns and no turnovers over the final three games.

“I’m not a big look-in-the-rearview kind of guy,” Young said. “I’m excited for this year. I’m excited for this group this year, and I feel great.”

Lawrence, meanwhile, is working in his third offense in five seasons. His NFL career has been filled with offensive dysfunction. But he believes the Jaguars will be a tough, physical team that’s situationally smart under Coen.

“There’s always uncertainty in football, especially playing quarterback,” said Lawrence, who missed seven of the final eight games last season. “You want every play to go the way you have it planned, but it never does. It’s about playing in that gray and making smart decisions and just playing fast, trusting what you see.

“It’s been a long time. I’m excited to get out there.”

Hunter will be all over the field again

All eyes will be on the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado. Hunter will play on offense and defense as he tries to become the NFL’s first full-time, two-way player in the Super Bowl era.

Hunter is expected to serve as Jacksonville’s slot receiver in three-receiver sets, playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown. And he will be an outside cornerback in nickel defense, with Jourdan Lewis moving into the slot.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with him,” Canales said. “Is he going to return punts for them?”

Bragging rights at stake for Etienne brothers

Travis and Trevor Etienne, brothers born five years apart in Jennings, Louisiana, will be on opposite sidelines for the opener. Travis is Jacksonville’s starting running back and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher. Trevor, who played at Florida and Georgia, is a rookie running back for Carolina who will serve as the team’s primary returner.

“I want him to have the best game ever,” Trevor said. “They just can’t win. That’s it.”

