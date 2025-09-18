Panthers 2nd-year receiver Xavier Legette looks to push though slow start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette remains confident despite a slow start to the season,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette remains confident despite a slow start to the season, saying “when it pops, it’s going to pop.”

Nothing has popped yet for Legette.

Carolina’s 2023 first-round draft pick out of South Carolina known for his strong country drawl has been targeted 15 times this season but has just four catches for 8 yards and no touchdowns for the winless Panthers. That comes after Legette had 49 catches for 497 yards and four TDs as a rookie.

“I’m trying to stay to the course and keep pushing,” Legette said. “The storm don’t last forever. Good days are coming.”

Legette will look to turn things around on Sunday in the Panthers home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Legette’s struggles come at a time when this year’s first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan, selected No. 8 overall, has quickly developed into quarterback Bryce Young’s top option with 11 receptions for 168 yards.

Second-year head coach Dave Canales said he hasn’t thought about benching Legette, even as 2023 undrafted free agent Brycen Tremayne is emerging as a reliable receiver and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow caught two TDs against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Jalen Coker, who started the season on injured reserve, is eligible to return in Week 5 and figures to challenge for playing time.

Canales, who calls offensive plays for the Panthers, takes some of the responsibility for Legette’s slow start. He said he needs to put the 6-foot-3, 227-pound receiver in better situations to make plays.

“I take it personal as well and that’s something that I’m committed to making sure that happens,” Canales said. “And you know (receivers coach) Rob Moore is right next to him, he’s in his ear and and just continuing to coach him and talk to him. That’s the thing too, for all the guys, remember who you are, remember what you’ve been at your best and you’ll do that again. That’s this type of self-talk that you have to have.”

Young said he has complete faith that Legette will bounce back.

“I have all the confidence in the world in him; he’s a great player,” said Young. “He’s going to be great for us. He’s a huge part of this offense. It’s not any sort of wavering, any sort of — there’s nothing like that. I’m excited for this week. I’m excited for the weeks following for him.”

McMillan added that he’s not worried either.

“I know that come Sunday, he’s going to show up, and the main thing for me, and what I see in him, is his confidence,” McMillan said. “He’s a confident dude, and he’s staying confident regardless of the outcome, regardless of whatever’s going on. We all preach about the ball finder, and I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to come out on Sunday and make a play and be the reason why this team is doing so good.”

Legette was listed as limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, but said he was able to do everything in practice Thursday.

When asked what’s missing right now in terms of his production, Legette paused to think and said, “I don’t really know, man. I guess I have to wait until it’s time.”

Legette had just 42 receptions for 423 yards and four TDs through his first four seasons at South Carolina, but turned heads as a fifth-year senior and shot up draft boards when he caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and nine touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

Legette said he’s aware of the criticism that is out there about him on social media, but said he doesn’t pay it any attention.

The biggest thing, he said, is getting right mentally.

“I have to get out of my head about the situation,” Legette said. “Everything will be all right. … I had a roller-coaster ride while I was at the University of South Carolina, so I’m used to what is going on.”

