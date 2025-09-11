Packers’ offensive line missing Zach Tom and Aaron Banks vs. Commanders

Green Bay was without two starters on its offensive line for Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

Packers right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks were both inactive after being listed as questionable earlier in the week. Tom has a quadriceps injury. Banks’ issues are with his groin and ankle.

Both played in the Packers’ 27-13 season-opening victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but neither was able to finish the game.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs was active for the Packers after missing the opener. Hobbs had surgery last month for a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Green Bay also placed defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. on injured reserve, which means he must miss at least four games. The Packers elevated offensive tackle Brant Banks and cornerback Micah Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Commanders punter Tress Way (back) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee) were available. Both had been listed as questionable.

Joining Banks and Tom on the Packers’ inactive list were cornerback Bo Melton, safety Zayne Anderson, tight end Ben Sims and defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

Washington’s inactive players were punter Mitch Wishnowsky, quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebackers Ale Kaho and Kain Medrano and offensive tackles Trent Scott and George Fant.

