Packers have early chance to show they’ve fixed their issues against NFC North opponents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has a chance to fix its recent divisional woes right from the start of the season.

The key for the Packers is a faster start.

Green Bay went 1-5 against NFC North opponents last season for its worst divisional record in nearly two decades.

The Packers, who finished 11-7 last season, open their season Sunday by hosting the two-time defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions.

“Our performance against every team in the NFC North wasn’t good enough, wasn’t up to our standards,” quarterback Jordan Love said Wednesday. “That’s definitely something that’s lingered with us throughout the offseason. It’s always a point that we focus on, is trying to go out there and win the NFC North. It starts with that.”

Green Bay’s divisional struggles in 2024 represented a sharp contrast from how the Packers have usually fared within the division. The Packers were 22-8 in NFC North games during coach Matt LaFleur’s first five seasons.

The Packers’ 2024 divisional record was their worst since 2005, when Green Bay also went 1-5 in the NFC North and finished 4-12 overall.

Green Bay’s problems in divisional games were easy to explain. While they started fast against just about everyone else, they fell behind early virtually every time they faced an NFC North team.

The Packers were outscored 99-40 in the first half of their six divisional games. They trailed at halftime in all of them. In their other 11 regular-season games, they outscored opponents 192-89 before halftime.

“Getting off to a fast start, I think, is critical when you’re playing against a really good football team,” LaFleur said.

That certainly hasn’t happened lately against the Lions, who have gone 6-2 in this series under Dan Campbell and have won each of the past three times they’ve visited Green Bay.

Detroit led 17-3 at halftime in a 24-14 win at Lambeau Field last season. In the rematch at Detroit, the Lions led 17-7 at the half and went on to win 34-31. The Packers have preached the importance of starting faster this time around.

“Anytime you’re going against a team who has a really good offense and also a good defense, it’s paramount,” Love said. “You’ve got to start off with a hot start, put some points up, because if you get behind an offense like that, you’ve got to be putting up points in a hurry to keep up with them.”

The Packers managed to rally from the 10-point halftime deficit and take a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter at Detroit last season, but they couldn’t slow down the Lions’ offense. Jake Bates won the game for Detroit by kicking a tiebreaking 35-yard field goal as time expired.

In other divisional games, the Packers couldn’t dig their way out of their early holes. They fell behind 28-0 at home against Minnesota and eventually fell 31-29 even as Love threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns.

Love also threw three interceptions in that game, which leads to another reason for Green Bay’s recent divisional troubles.

The Packers didn’t win the turnover margin in any of their six NFC North games last season. In those six games, they had a combined 10 turnovers and seven takeaways. They totaled 24 takeaways and nine turnovers in their other 11 regular-season games.

“Defensively, we’ve got to make a game-changing play in some facet to be able to get the ball out,” LaFleur said. “I think we had one interception in the two games (with Detroit) last year.”

Now the Packers have a chance to reverse all the trends that led to their demise in divisional games last season.

“It’s about time we get back on top of the North,” wide receiver Jayden Reed said. “So yeah, it’s definitely personal for us, just starting off the season with a North opponent.”

NOTES: Love continues to practice with a brace and tape on his surgically repaired left (non-throwing) thumb. Love, who had the surgery last month, said the brace and tape shouldn’t limit him at all. He expects to be able to execute handoffs with his left hand. … Reed (foot) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday. Defensive end Micah Parsons (back), safety Zayne Anderson (knee), center Elgton Jenkins (hip), defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee) and wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (hamstring) were limited practice participants.

