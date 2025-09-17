Packers’ Aaron Banks says he’ll play at Cleveland, while fellow lineman Zach Tom still questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers appear likely to get at least one offensive lineman back as…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers appear likely to get at least one offensive lineman back as they prepare to face Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Green Bay (2-0) played without left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Tom in its 27-18 victory over Washington last Thursday. Banks expressed confidence Wednesday that his groin issue had healed enough that he’ll be available Sunday, while Tom, who has an oblique injury, was less certain.

“It’s kind of hard to run,” Tom said. “That’s the main thing. I feel like moving side to side I’m good, but anything that involves me trying to get out and open up, that’s kind of like where I can feel it a little bit. We’ve just got to work through it.”

Both players practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

“I’ll be up on Sunday,” said Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million contract with the Packers in March after spending four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Banks indicated he might have been available for the Commanders game if the Packers hadn’t had a short week to prepare.

Jordan Morgan, a 2024 first-round draft pick, started at left guard against Washington. Rookie second-round pick Anthony Belton and Darian Kinnard each got time at right tackle, with Belton starting and playing about three-quarters of the snaps.

Belton committed a holding penalty that nullified a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed on the game’s opening series, but the rookie otherwise drew praise for his performance.

“I think he has the potential to be obviously a really good player,” Tom said. “I think he did some good things on tape on Thursday. He showed that’s kind of like the tip of the iceberg.”

The Packers would like to have their line at full strength as they prepare to face the Browns (0-2), who are allowing a league-low 191.5 yards per game. Having both tackles healthy would help them try to contain Garrett, a four-time All-Pro selection who has 106 career sacks.

“He’s a game-wrecker,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “You’ve got to be really intentional about what you’re trying to get done, because if you have a bad matchup, forget about it. This guy can make it ugly in a hurry.”

Tom, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract extension this summer, said he’s never dealt with an injury similar to this one. He hurt his oblique when Detroit’s Brian Branch was scoring an apparent touchdown on an interception return during Green Bay’s 27-13 victory over the Lions. The play was wiped out by a penalty.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson pushed Love down after the pass was thrown. Tom tried to leap over the falling Love to avoid him, and the lineman landed awkwardly.

Tom said he does not need surgery.

“I think they said it wasn’t that bad,” Tom said. “It was torn away a little bit, (but) not to the point where they had to repair it.”

