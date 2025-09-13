Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas ejected for targeting vs. Temple, likely suspended for Auburn game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas was ejected Saturday against Temple for targeting that is expected to…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas was ejected Saturday against Temple for targeting that is expected to earn the All-SEC selection an automatic suspension for the first half of next week’s game at Auburn.

Coach Brent Venables said after the No. 13 Sooners’ 42-3 win over the Owls that he had yet to see on tape the play that earned Thomas an ejection. He said the Sooners would likely appeal the decision.

Thomas was tossed in the third quarter for a high hit on Owls quarterback Evan Simon. The flag was thrown for roughing the passer but upgraded to targeting after a video review.

Thomas was a breakout star last season with nine sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and 11 hurries. Six of those nine sacks came in the fourth quarter with Oklahoma protecting leads. His potential suspension could be be a big early blow for the Sooners (3-0) when they head to No. 24 Auburn. He had two sacks in last year’s game against the Tigers.

