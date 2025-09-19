No moral victories in losing, says coach McDaniel after Dolphins drop to 0-3 in 31-21 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Better performance. Similar outcome. Seeking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2019, and driven…

Seeking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2019, and driven to change the narrative regarding coach Mike McDaniel’s job security, the Miami Dolphins came up short in a 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Critical late-game errors cost once again cost the Dolphins in losing for the 14th time in 15 meetings to their AFC East nemesis, and at a Bills stadium where they’ve dropped 10 straight dating to 2017, including playoffs.

“I’m never proud of a loss,” said McDaniel, who opened the week facing questions about his job status following a 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“We came here to win, and I refuse to take moral victories as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said. “It wasn’t good enough.”

After leading the Dolphins to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, McDaniel’s record dropped to 8-12 since a wild-card playoff loss to Kansas City in 2023.

The Dolphins battled the five-time division champion Bills (3-0) into the fourth quarter before unraveling. With the score tied at 21 and after Miami stopped Buffalo’s Josh Allen-led offense at midfield, defensive tackle Zach Sieler was penalized for roughing Bills punter Cameron Johnston.

The 15-yard penalty led to Buffalo’s go-ahead score on Allen’s 15-yard TD pass to Khalil Shakir.

“I’ve got to be better,” said Sieler, one of the Dolphins’ captains. “I can’t make stupid errors like that.”

The outcome was sealed with three minutes left. Down seven, and facing first-and-10 at Buffalo’s 21, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his pass intended for Jaylen Waddle tipped by rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker and then intercepted by linebacker Terrel Bernard.

“I thought I was in rhythm and timing on the play,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it was a really good play by the defender. I had some color in my face trying to maneuver the throw as well. Ten out of 10 times, if we are looking at that same thing, I think I’d still try to work that timing of hitting that.”

Efficient as Tagovailoa was in overseeing a get-the-ball-out quick approach, his interception was the game’s lone turnover and his 10th in 10 meetings against the Bills. He finished 22 of 34 for 146 yards and touchdowns to Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Though Tagovailoa called Sieler’s penalty “deflating,” he defended his teammate by noting he was “trying to do the right thing.”

McDaniel said the Dolphins did not design their rush for Sieler to try and block the punt. It’s just how the play unfolded.

“He was trying to speed up the process of the punter by a bull rush on the long snapper, and he was a little too successful in that,” McDaniel said. “So he was kind of scot-free, staring at the punter.”

It wasn’t the only costly penalty the Dolphins committed. They had two passing plays that would have gained first downs nullified by penalties for an illegal receiver downfield. Cornerback Jack Jones was flagged for pass interference on Buffalo’s first touchdown drive, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks took an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Allen after teammate Tyrell Dodson secured a sack early in the third quarter. That gave the Bills a first and goal at the 1-yard line before James Cook’s touchdown that made it 21-14.

“Those types of things, that’s how these types of games are decided,” McDaniel said.

If the Dolphins’ performance might have muted speculation about McDaniel’s job security for the time being, the fourth-year head coach took little satisfaction from the close loss.

“I would say it’s frustration that turns into focus,” he said. “I’m very focused and motivated to continue eliminating things that cost us games.”

