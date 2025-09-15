No bad wins in the NFL? The Cardinals tested that theory in a shaky victory over the Panthers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — For a team that has a 2-0 record for the first time since 2021, the mood…

Yes, the Cardinals won their second game of the season on Sunday by beating the Carolina Panthers 27-22, but that was after blowing most of a 27-3 lead. Also, the team’s group of young, promising cornerbacks was decimated during the contest, with Max Melton (knee), Garrett Williams (knee) and Will Johnson (groin) all leaving with injuries.

There’s a maxim in sports that no one is going to complain after a win.

The Cardinals are testing that theory.

“I don’t want to take their joy away and I’m glad we’re 2-0,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said on Sunday. “But we have a long way to go.”

Gannon had a slightly cheerier outlook 24 hours later.

“The positive that I feel better about today about than I did last night, honestly, is that it’s all correctable,” Gannon said Monday. “I told the team, I appreciate their effort. It’s not for a lack of trying, it’s not our energy, it’s not our mode of play, it’s not those things.

“It’s coaching and playing a little better.”

Arizona’s lack of late-game execution against Carolina was alarming, considering the same thing happened in Week 1 when the Cardinals had to hang on late in a 20-13 win over the Saints.

“Could always be worse, right?,” quarterback Kyler Murray said. “We could be 0-2, but we’re 2-0 with this issue. I don’t want to make it a thing, but at the same time, we have to finish games. That’s the bottom line.”

What’s working

The Cardinals continue to get big-time production from their tight ends. Trey McBride is one of the NFL’s elite and had six catches for 78 yards against the Panthers. Backup Elijah Higgins also had a couple of nice grabs, catching two balls for 45 yards.

A third tight end, Tip Reiman, missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury but has turned into an integral piece of the run game. The team hopes he’ll return soon.

What needs help

The Cardinals have been one of the NFL’s top rushing teams over the past two years, but haven’t been as effective this season. Arizona had just 82 yards rushing against the Panthers, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Starting center Hjalte Froholdt agreed that the run game hasn’t been up to its standard.

Froholdt said Arizona has gained the reputation for being a good rushing team and defenses are paying attention.

“Small details,” Froholdt said. “They had a good game plan against us. They did some stuff we didn’t expect, and you’ve got to make adjustments. I think we played hard. There’s just a couple small things.”

Stock up

Josh Sweat. The edge rusher made his first signature play with the Cardinals, a strip-sack of Carolina’s Bryce Young that led to a defensive touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Those kinds of plays are exactly why Arizona gave Sweat a $76.4 million, four-year deal during the offseason.

Stock down

Marvin Harrison Jr. The second-year receiver had a quiet afternoon against the Panthers with two catches for 27 yards. He was targeted five times. The Cardinals are hoping the No. 4 overall pick in 2024 can make a leap into stardom in Year 2 after an up-and-down rookie year, but his inconsistent production continues.

Injuries

The Cardinals’ cornerbacks were hit hard by injuries. It’s unclear how much time Melton, Williams and Johnson will miss, but there’s a chance that the group — which looked like a strength in the first game — has suddenly turned into a weakness.

Key number

112 1/2 — The number of career sacks for Calais Campbell, who had two against the Panthers, including one with 26 seconds left that put the game away. The 39-year-old Campbell is still making a big impact in his 18th NFL season. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has the 37th most sacks in NFL history.

Next steps

The Cardinals visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

