MRI confirms Giants receiver Malik Nabers has a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll says

NEW YORK (AP) — Malik Nabers has a torn ACL in his right knee and the New York Giants’ top wide receiver is out for the rest of the season, coach Brian Daboll said Monday.

Nabers was injured in the second quarter of the Giants’ home game against the Los Angeles Chargers when his right knee buckled while he was trying to make a catch. He immediately grabbed at the knee, received medical attention and was carted off the field.

“He’s one of our better players — I think one of the better players at his position in the league,” Daboll said. “We’ll have a tremendous amount of support for him, his family. It’s obviously a tough loss for our football team, but we’ll regroup and we’ll get the guys ready to play that are here and be as good as we can be on the perimeter. I know those guys will do everything they can do to be as good as we can be. But certainly when you lose one of your better players, that’s a big loss.”

Asked if there was any additional damage to Nabers’ knee, Daboll indicated he knew specifically only about the ACL tear.

Nabers’ injury put a damper on New York’s first win this season as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his first NFL start.

“Obviously, prayers to him,” Dart said after the 21-18 victory. “Malik’s one of one, so when you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer.”

There were big expectations for Nabers after he caught a single-season franchise record 109 passes in his rookie year, finishing with 1,204 yards and seven TD receptions. And that came with a rotation of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito at QB.

Dart taking over the role seemed to be the start of a strong connection between him and Nabers. It will now be a by-committee approach to filling in for the 22-year-old, with starters Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson expected to be counted on for more and an opportunity there to be seized by rookie Beaux Collins and underachieving 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt.

“Malik goes down, and we have confidence in the guys that are behind (him),” Daboll said. “We’ll get ready to play with the guys that we have, and I’m confident in all those guys.”

What’s working

The pass rush that was supposed to be a difference-maker wreaked havoc against the Chargers, sacking Justin Herbert twice and making him uncomfortable all day behind a patchwork offensive line missing two starters. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence even intercepted Herbert and returned it 37 yards almost to the house.

Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux each had a sack, and No. 3 pick Abdul Carter was a factor while playing 73% of the defensive snaps. Lawrence being a monster inside opens things up on the edge.

“When he gets double teamed, then the other guys have got to win 1-on-1 when they have an opportunity to,” Daboll said. “There’s a couple of times that Dex was 1-on-1 and he was in the backfield, but having a guy like Dexter certainly helps everybody.”

What needs help

Dart might need to learn to slide more. Daboll said Dart came out of the game fine after playing through a hamstring injury and being evaluated for a concussion, but the Mississippi product took more big hits than the Giants would like for someone they want to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

“You never want your quarterback taking a lot of hits, but certain quarterbacks are going to play a certain way,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can to protect Jaxson.”

Stock up

Called up from the practice squad to replace injured kicker Graham Gano instead of more experienced option Younghoe Koo, Jude McAtamney made two short field goals and his only extra-point attempt. With Gano out at least three more games because of a groin injury, this is an opportunity for the former Gaelic footballer from the United Kingdom to show he deserves a look for the full-time position.

Stock down

Talk of Daboll’s job security after three losses to open the season is gone, at least temporarily, with the Giants 1-3 and heading to New Orleans to face the struggling, winless Saints. Dart’s performance is reason for organizational optimism, and Nabers’ absence resets the expectations all around.

Injuries

Left tackle Andrew Thomas had his workload turned all the way up in his second game back from foot surgery, playing the entire game a week after getting 26 snaps in his return before giving way to Marcus Mbow. Daboll said Thomas was “sore, just like everybody else.”

Key number

62.5 — Percent conversion rate on third down against the Chargers. The Giants were 1 of 10 in their loss to Kansas City.

What’s next

Prepare for life without Nabers, who really cannot be replaced. And it’s up to Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to dial up another successful plan for Dart against the Saints in what should be a winnable game.

