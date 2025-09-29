Mitchell accepts responsibility for costly fumble, penalty in Colts’ mistake-filled loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell opened Monday’s team meeting by accepting responsibility for Sunday’s costly gaffe. Now…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell opened Monday’s team meeting by accepting responsibility for Sunday’s costly gaffe.

Now comes the harder part — proving himself all over again.

One day after Mitchell started to celebrate his first career TD before crossing the goal line and fumbled the ball out of the end zone, erasing the score, in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Colts coach Shane Steichen was still being peppered by questions about Mitchell’s miscue and a litany of others including having only 10 defenders on the field when Tutu Atwell caught the tiebreaking 88 yard TD pass with 1:33 to play.

That one, Steichen said, was his fault.

“It shouldn’t happen, it’s unacceptable, and it starts with me as the head coach,” said Steichen, now in his third season with Indy. “I’ve got to recognize that we’ve only got 10 and call a timeout there. It can’t happen.”

Steichen wasn’t looking to assess blame.

He just wants his team focused on fixing the mistakes.

Though Steichen said he did not consider benching Mitchell after the early miscue because the Colts needed his playmaking ability, Steichen acknowledged he did meet with the second-year receiver Monday.

Mitchell also nullified another touchdown Sunday when he was called for holding on a 53-yard tackle-breaking scoring run from Jonathan Taylor with about two minutes to go.

“He (Mitchell) spoke to the team at the start of the meeting,” Steichen said. “I had a conversation with him today in my office, letting him know this moment obviously doesn’t define who you are as a person. But he knows going forward, he’s going to have to earn it with how he practices and how he prepares.”

Steichen wasn’t the only one offering public support to Mitchell, who was criticized last season for his propensity for dropping passes. Mitchell did not speak with reporters Monday, but two of his teammates did and both were quick to suggest it happens.

Besides, Mitchell wasn’t the only one messing up.

Daniel Jones threw his first two interceptions with Indy, the second essentially ending the game. And cornerback Mekhi Blackmon fell down near the line of scrimmage as he tried to defend Atwell on the game-changing play, leaving the Colts essentially down two players.

“Mistakes happen, like we’re all human,” left tackle Bernhard Raimann said. “We all try our hardest, and it was great to hear (from Mitchell). We all take accountability for the mistakes we’ve made. It takes guts to stand up in front of the team and acknowledge that, but we all know who (Mitchell) is — he’s a guy that shows up early, who gets his extra work in and is a freak athlete.”

What’s working

TE Tyler Warren. The rookie continued his strong start by scoring his first career TD on a 2-yard run and catching five more passes for 70 yards. Warren joined former Houston Oiler Alvin Reed as the only tight ends in league history to post 70 or more yards receiving in three of their first four career games.

What needs help

Penalties, In addition to all of Indy’s other problems, the Colts committed 11 penalties for 88 yards.

Stock up

S Nick Cross. After finishing among last season’s NFL leaders in tackles, he’s off to another strong start. He entered the game with 20 tackles and added 14 more at Los Angeles. Cross continues to prove he can be a tackling machine.

Stock down

CB Xavien Howard. The NFL’s two-time interceptions leader was a late addition to the roster because of injuries. Indy thought the reunion of Howard and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could work. Instead, Howard has not played well through the first four weeks, creating questions about how long Howard’s stay in Indy will be.

Injuries

Indy played without three starters Sunday — right guard Matt Goncalves (toe), receiver Alec Pierce (concussion protocol) and CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles tendon). It’s unclear whether any of them will be ready this weekend. Indy also lost backup RB Tyler Goodson with a groin injury against the Rams. He did not return.

Key number

3 — Indy had three turnovers, ending its three-game streak with none.

Next steps

Indy needs to play much cleaner football if it intends to rebound against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) next Sunday. Expect Steichen to re-emphasize four points this week: No turnovers, avoid penalties, make sure 11 players are on the field at all times and hold onto the ball until its clearly across the goal line.

