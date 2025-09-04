Micah Parsons prepares for Packers debut and Aidan Hutchinson returns for Lions in Week 1 showdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Micah Parsons hasn’t suited up for the Green Bay Packers yet, but the two-time All-Pro…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Micah Parsons hasn’t suited up for the Green Bay Packers yet, but the two-time All-Pro edge rusher knows how he’s supposed to feel about the Detroit Lions.

“I never liked Detroit,” Parsons said. “I never liked them. Even when I was in Dallas, It’s just always, it’s always a heavyweight fight, every time they came in. And they kind of got our guys when I was injured last year, or the whole team was injured. So I just think it’s funny how things work. I’m excited to play them, I’m very excited, and it’s going to go all 12, 15 rounds.”

Parsons is preparing to make his Packers debut on Sunday, just over a week after Green Bay acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys, though it’s not certain he’ll play because he’s been limited in practice with a back issue.

Another All-Pro pass rusher, Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, will be making his comeback after breaking his left leg in two places last October during that 47-9 blowout of the Cowboys.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Hutchinson said.

The former Big Ten foes — Hutchinson at Michigan, Parsons at Penn State — are now NFC North rivals for teams that enter the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Packers sent two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the right to acquire Parsons and make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Just how much Parsons will be able to contribute right away remains uncertain.

Parsons said his back problems began in camp when he felt a tweak while lifting weights. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “we’re hopeful, but no guarantees” regarding Parsons’ availability.

“I’ve just got plenty of faith that this great training staff and the coaches are slowly getting me the plays and getting me things that I need if we decide to give me the green light out there,” Parsons said. “It’s completely up to the coaches.”

Who’s the favorite?

The Lions are the two-time defending NFC North champions, winning consecutive division titles for the first time since they won a franchise-best three in a row from 1952-54. Detroit is 35-9 over the last 2 1/2 seasons.

The Lions, though, have slipped behind the Packers as favorites to win the division, according to BetMGM.

“Vegas has been wrong before, right?” quarterback Jared Goff said.

Lions’ new look

Lions coach Dan Campbell had to revamp his staff after both coordinators were hired as head coaches.

John Morton took over as offensive coordinator after the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson. Kelvin Sheppard, who had been coaching Detroit’s linebackers, got promoted to defensive coordinator after Aaron Glenn left for the New York Jets.

Morton spent the last two seasons as Denver’s passing game coordinator. He was a senior offensive assistant with Detroit in 2022.

Replacing Clark

The Packers figured to have trouble slowing Detroit’s running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who combined to rush for 2,187 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

That challenge grew tougher with the departure of Clark. Colby Wooden, whose role figures to increase, said his former teammate was “more like my big bro.”

“But this is a business, and transactions do go down,” Wooden said. “So for us, we’ve just got to keep playing ball. We know what to do. He was with me my first two years. I’ve got to trust the coaching I get from DC (defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington) and also go back to the things I talked about with my big bro.”

Love’s thumb

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had surgery on his left (non-throwing) thumb last month. He’s been wearing tape and a brace.

“It’s never been much of an issue having it wrapped up and things,” Love said. “I think just for me it’s just getting the strength back and things like that in my thumb has been the biggest thing. The brace and the tape, nothing has been limiting.”

LaFleur said Love hasn’t been handing off with his left hand while wearing the brace.

Lions comfortable at Lambeau

The Lions have won in each of their last three trips to Lambeau Field, a streak that started when they eliminated the Packers from playoff contention in four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ final game with Green Bay.

“Man, we love Lambeau,” Campbell said. “It’s awesome. That’s one of those places, on the eighth day, the good Lord made Lambeau. So, we can go out there and play in it.”

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed to this report.

