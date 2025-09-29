McVay knows he’s relying heavily on his offense’s stars, but it’s working well in Rams’ 3-1 start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ball hasn’t been distributed evenly in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense so far this season,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ball hasn’t been distributed evenly in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense so far this season, and coach Sean McVay would like to change that.

Yet it’s still not clear their star-reliant approach is a bad thing at all — particularly when the supporting cast can still step up as dramatically as Tutu Atwell did Sunday.

Although Atwell made the single biggest play by a receiver in the Rams’ 27-20 comeback victory over Indianapolis, NFL receiving leader Puka Nacua was LA’s backbone with another prolific afternoon in his latest wildly productive season.

Because the Colts couldn’t stop Matthew Stafford from feeding Nacua for 13 catches and a career-high 170 yards in the most productive game for any NFL wideout this season, they weren’t able to overcome Atwell’s spectacular 88-yard TD reception that put the Rams (3-1) ahead to stay with 1:33 to play.

Heading into a short week of preparation for their first NFC West game against San Francisco on Thursday night, McVay realizes the Rams’ passing offense doesn’t yet have balance. Matthew Stafford has thrown 97 passes targeted to his wide receivers this season, but 85 of them went to Nacua or Davante Adams, who each had a TD catch against the Colts.

“I do think it’s important with the distribution of the ball that we’re cognizant of that and still getting those guys involved,” McVay said Monday. “You just continue to let those guys know, where are those examples? What a cool credit to Tutu. You talk about the enjoyment of others’ success, and watching how happy his teammates were for him, and him being ready in the moment. … I think you want to get (Nacua and Adams) involved, but also make sure that we’re balanced. That’s something that we’re aware of, and we’ll continue to try to monitor and figure out ultimately what’s best for our football team.”

The Rams are off to an excellent start because their opponents have yet to stop their star receivers or Kyren Williams, who has 68 of their 97 rushing attempts by all players except Stafford. The divide was even more stark before Blake Corum got a career-high nine carries against Indy — although they resulted in only 21 yards.

Williams is the NFL’s sixth-leading rusher with 303 yards, while rookie fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter has only played on special teams.

The Rams’ stars might dominate the ball, but they’re also ecstatic when a teammate such as Atwell gets a chance to shine.

“I almost cried, to be honest with you,” Adams said. “Just being on the sideline, you could just feel the emotion. … Obviously, the team, everybody in this building just loves Tu and what he brings.”

What’s working

McVay’s group is up to fourth in total offense at 388.3 yards per game after hanging 462 on Indy. Aside from four straight punts in a brutal third quarter, the Rams were aggressive, versatile and inventive — and they’re not even getting contributions from their highest draft pick last spring, inactive tight end Terrance Ferguson.

What needs help

Kam Curl’s two interceptions notwithstanding, the Rams’ secondary continues to be unimpressive despite a defensive front that hit Daniel Jones seven times and sacked him twice. Emmanuel Forbes didn’t make the play on Adonai Mitchell’s long reception before his atrocious goal-line fumble, and Quentin Lake got beaten in coverage. This team sure looks as if it could use another veteran option at cornerback.

Stock up

Curl came down with his first two picks since his rookie season in Washington, robbing Jones on the Colts’ first and last drives. He also tied for the team lead with nine tackles. A hard hitter who has been a vital presence at the back of LA’s defense for two seasons, Curl earned his chance to shine.

Stock down

The Rams’ rookie class is off to a slow start aside from backup edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, whose role increased to 21 snaps Sunday. Ferguson, Hunter and receiver Konata Mumpfield have yet to contribute anything to the offense.

Injuries

McVay still isn’t sure whether left guard Steve Avila will play Thursday. The third-year pro suited up Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury, but got only five snaps on special teams. Justin Dedich starts in his place.

Key number

3 — The number of NFL receivers ever to make at least eight catches in four straight games to begin a season: Nacua, T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2007) and Eric Moulds (2002).

Next steps

Stafford said a short week is more manageable when facing a relatively familiar opponent such as the Niners. If the Rams can pull off a 4-1 start, they’ll be in good shape for their ensuing road trip to Baltimore and London.

