Matthew Stafford throws 2 TDs as Rams spoil home opener for Titans and Cam Ward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams spoiled rookie…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams spoiled rookie Cam Ward’s NFL home opener, scoring 20 straight points to beat the Tennessee Titans 33-19 Sunday.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua also ran 45 yards for a touchdown. Davante Adams had 106 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Joshua Karty also kicked two field goals.

The Rams (2-0) sacked the No. 1 overall draft pick five times. Linebacker Byron Young had two, and he also stripped Ward of the ball at the Titans 21 on his second sack.

Tennessee, which led 13-10 at halftime, was up 16-13 when the Rams made their almost perfunctory comeback.

Stafford put the Rams ahead to stay with an 8-yard TD pass to Davis Allen late in the third quarter. After Ward’s fumble, Stafford needed three plays to put the Rams up 27-16 with 9:40 left on a 16-yard TD pass to Davante Adams.

Blake Corum added a 1-yard TD run with 6:45 left.

The Titans (0-2) now have lost eight straight going back to last season. They didn’t have right tackle JC Latham or nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat. John Ojukwu, promoted from the practice squad Saturday, replaced Latham.

Ward was 19 of 33 for 175 yards and his first NFL touchdown pass.

Linebacker Cody Barton had an interception, and Joey Slye kicked four field goals for Tennessee.

The Rams played without a pair of key offensive players in starting left guard Steve Avila and tight end Colby Parkinson.

Los Angeles opened the scoring with Nacua going around the left end and to the end zone on fourth-and-1. It was the Rams’ longest TD run since Week 15 of the 2017 season and their longest run since Week 12 of 2023.

Titans rookie Chimere Dike had a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown wiped out by a late flag for a blindside block. It would’ve been Tennessee’s first punt return for a TD since Darius Reynaud had two on Dec. 30, 2012.

Ward and fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor teamed up on the ensuing drive. Ward found Ayomanor for a one-handed catch on a 23-yard gain on third-and-6. Three plays later, Ward scrambled right under pressure, then throwing back across the field left to Ayomanor for a 9-yard TD — his first in the NFL.

Moving on up

With his 100-yard receiving game, Adams tied Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall and Jimmy Smith for the 11th-most such games in NFL history with 46. Only Julio Jones with 47 has had more than Adams since starting his career in 2014.

Injuries

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon hurt a shoulder that knocked him out early in the second quarter. OLB Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, walked to the sideline after a medical timeout with 16 seconds left. He was back in the third quarter.

Titans RG Kevin Zeitler hurt an elbow late and didn’t return. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed went into the medical tent twice late in the game, and wide receiver Bryce Oliver hurt a knee.

Up next

The Rams visit Philadelphia, and the Titans host Indianapolis on Sept. 21.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.